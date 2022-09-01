Focus NX desktop mini PC optimized for Kubuntu 22.04 LTS

Kubuntu Focus has introduced its new Focus NX desktop mini PC system which has been optimized to run the Kubuntu 22.04 LTS operating system and the KDE Plasma interface. The Kubuntu Focus NX mini PC can be ordered with either the i5-1135G7 or i7-1165G7 11th generation Intel CPU and includes the Xe iGPU, which is often 3x faster than the prior-generation and drive up to four 4K displays concurrently. “Systems are built to order and can be customized with up to 64 GB of 3200Mhz dual-channel RAM, 6 TB of total storage (2 TB NVMe, 4 TB SSD), and optional full disk encryption.”

Focus NX desktop mini PC

“The NX is perfect for developers, creators, and engineers that want or need compatibility with the OS that powers the internet and billions of other devices,” says Michael Mikowski, General Manager. “We feel its tiny footprint, high performance, and the Kubuntu 22.04 LTS OS makes it a great choice for development workstations, office servers, and media centers. Thanks to the great port selection, one can easily add an eGPU to run large ML pipelines or turbo-charge rendering performance when needed.”

Paco Nathan is a renowned Machine Learning expert and consultant. Here’s is what he has to say about his experience with the Focus M2:

“KFocus pioneered ‘DevOps’ to the Desktop, which I leverage to run bare metal on a GPU laptop, in much the same environment as my HPC cluster in the cloud. No messing around with excuses like ‘brew’, ‘xcode’, or ridiculous paths that involve backslashes. Get to work straight away with zero tech giant overhead, while KFocus has your back with responsive experts, tested system management, and drama-free patches in daily package upgrades. Crunch your data and build large models without waiting for permission.”

Soldered BGA1449 Socket

11th Generations Intel Core i7-1165G7

2.8 GHz Base, 4.7 GHz Turbo

4 Cores, 8 threads

12 MB Smart Cache

28 W TDP (high-performance)

11th Generations Intel Core i5-1135G7

2.4 GHz Base, 4.2 GHz Turbo

4 Cores, 8 threads

8 MB Smart Cache

28 W TDP (high-performance)

i7 integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7

96 Execution Units

400 MHz – 1300 MHz (Boost)

Shared VRRAM with System

Performance is like the NVIDIA MX450

i5 integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7

80 Execution Units

400 MHz – 1300 MHz (Boost)

Shared VRRAM with System

Codecs AVC, HEVC, VP9, AV1

Performance is like the NVIDIA MX250

Dual Channel DDR4

2 x 260 pin SO-DIMM

Dual channel is highly recommended for best iGPU performance

Up to 64 GB

– 2 x Thunderbolt 3 / USB-C with DisplayPort 1.4

– 1 x HDMI 2.0b

– 1 x Mini DisplayPort 1.4

– 3 x USB-A 3.2 Gen2

– 1 x RJ-45 Intel i225-V 2.5 GbE LAN (10/100/1000/2500 Mbit/s)

– 1× Audio Jack 2-in1 with Headphone and Microphone

– 1 x Far-Field Quad-Array Microphones

– 1 x SDXC Memory Card Reader

– 1 x Kensington Lock Mount

– 1 x VESA Compatible Bracket for Monitor Mount

Source : Kubuntu Focus : Liliputing

