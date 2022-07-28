Windows 11 mini PC with 5.5 inch touchscreen

The new HIGOLE PC 2022 recently launched on Indiegogo is a new pocket-sized mini PC complete with a 5.5 inch touchscreen and the capabilities to run Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 operating system. Featuring two HDMI 2.0 ports together with an Intel Celeron J4125 processor supported by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of ROM the mini PC features a fan less design, speaker, microphone and hand SD card reader. Watch the video to learn more about the touchscreen mini PC and its features.

Options are available to choose from a 6-watt Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core or 10-watt Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core depending on your budget and needs. Connections include 4 x USB 3.0 Type-A, 1 x USB Type-C, 2 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x 3.5mm audio, 1 x Gigabit Ethernet and 1 x microSD card reader (up to 256GB). Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $197 or £164 (depending on current exchange rates).

Touchscreen mini PC features

If the GOLE1 Pro 2022 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the GOLE1 Pro 2022 mini PC project play the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the mini PC, jump over to the official GOLE1 Pro 2022 crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

