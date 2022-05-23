Microsoft Windows 11 Computex 2022 Keynote

Microsoft has published its Windows 11 Computex 2022 Keynote to YouTube during which Panos Panay, EVP & Chief Product Officer at Microsoft, and Nicole Dezen, CVP of Device Partner Sales at Microsoft discuss the company’s latest operating system. Windows 11 was officially released back in October 2021 and is a free upgrade available to some users of Windows if their systems meet the new system requirements Windows 11 requires.

Taking a few statistics from Wikipedia as of May 2022, Windows 11 is the second most popular Windows edition on Windows PCs in the United States, at 11%, and some other countries (also second in North America as a whole and Oceania/Australia), while globally it remains third on average (and in some countries fourth) after Windows 7, and also far behind Windows 10, which stands at 77% in the United States. Across all platforms Windows 11 runs on a share of 2.6% of PCs.

Microsoft Computex 2022 Keynote

“Panos Panay, EVP & Chief Product Officer at Microsoft, and Nicole Dezen, CVP of Device Partner Sales at Microsoft about the new era of the PC and how Windows 11 is empowering people in a hybrid world.”

For more information on the latest Windows 11 operating system jump over to the official Microsoft website by following the link below.

Source : Microsoft

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals