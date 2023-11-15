EliteMini UM780 XTX mini PC with OCulink – RTX 4090 eGPU tested

The world of mini PCs is witnessing a transformative phase with the introduction of the EliteMini UM780 XTX. This device isn’t just another addition to the mini PC market; it’s a game-changer, especially with its integration of OCulink technology. For those in the tech world seeking power and performance in a compact size, this mini PC stands out as a top choice.

Processor Power: At its core, the EliteMini UM780 XTX is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS Processor , boasting 8 cores and 16 threads. This translates to a seamless and efficient performance, reaching speeds of up to 5.1 GHz.

At its core, the EliteMini UM780 XTX is powered by an , boasting 8 cores and 16 threads. This translates to a seamless and efficient performance, reaching speeds of up to 5.1 GHz. Graphics Excellence: Equipped with an AMD Radeon 780M GPU , the EliteMini ensures top-tier visual performance, making it suitable for both professional graphics work and high-end gaming.

Equipped with an , the EliteMini ensures top-tier visual performance, making it suitable for both professional graphics work and high-end gaming. Memory Mastery: With DDR5 dual-channel memory support, expandable up to a whopping 96GB, multitasking and memory-intensive applications run smoother than ever.

With DDR5 dual-channel memory support, expandable up to a whopping 96GB, multitasking and memory-intensive applications run smoother than ever. Fast Storage Options: The inclusion of dual M.2 2280 PCIe4.0 SSD slots means not only ample storage but also lightning-fast data access.

The inclusion of means not only ample storage but also lightning-fast data access. Cutting-Edge Connectivity: With support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5, the EliteMini ensures you’re always connected with the fastest available options.

OCulink connectivity

One of the EliteMini UM780 XTX’s standout features is its Oculink support. This high-speed connectivity option is a significant leap over traditional interfaces like Thunderbolt 3 and USB4, particularly for external GPU performance. Oculink’s bandwidth capacity ensures that you can harness the full power of an external GPU, enhancing performance and compatibility. Check out the video below to learn more about the OCulink connection and its capabilities when it is connected to an external RTX 4090 GPU.

Design and Build: Compact Yet Mighty

Sleek, Customizable Design: The EliteMini comes with an RGB top, allowing for personalization to fit your style.

The EliteMini comes with an RGB top, allowing for personalization to fit your style. Robust Build Quality: Despite its small size, the build quality is solid, making it both a portable and durable option.

Despite its small size, the build quality is solid, making it both a portable and durable option. Versatile Video and Audio Outputs: With HDMI 2.1, DP1.4, and USB4 ports, it offers versatile connectivity for various displays and audio setups.

With HDMI 2.1, DP1.4, and USB4 ports, it offers versatile connectivity for various displays and audio setups. Ample Peripheral Connectivity: The device is also equipped with multiple USB ports, including USB3.2 Gen2 Type-A and USB4, along with dual RJ45 2.5G Ethernet ports.

Future-Proofing Your Tech with Upgradability

The EliteMini UM780 XTX has been thoughtfully designed with future upgradability in mind. As technology advances, so can your mini PC. Especially with the Oculink eGPU support, upgrading your graphics hardware becomes a breeze, ensuring your mini PC remains at the forefront of performance.

Benchmark Performance: Beyond Expectations

When it comes to performance, the EliteMini UM780 XTX shines. Its ability to handle demanding tasks with ease is evident in benchmark tests like 3D Mark Fire Strike and Time Spy. Whether for professional workloads or high-end gaming, this mini PC proves that size doesn’t limit performance.

Ideal for a Range of Users

Whether you’re a professional in need of a powerful workstation, a gamer seeking a compact yet robust gaming setup, or a tech enthusiast exploring the latest in mini PC technology, the EliteMini UM780 XTX caters to a broad spectrum of needs.

An Instructive Look at the EliteMini UM780 XTX

If you are wondering how this mini PC fits into your life, consider its blend of power, performance, and portability. It’s a testament to how far technology has come, where a small device can pack such an immense punch. As you explore the possibilities, you’ll be pleased to know that the EliteMini UM780 XTX stands ready to meet and exceed expectations.

The EliteMini UM780 XTX mini PC with Oculink represents a significant stride in the realm of compact computing. Its combination of high-end specifications, upgradability, and innovative features like Oculink support makes it a standout choice for anyone looking to maximize performance in a minimal footprint.



