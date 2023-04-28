LattePanda Sigma Intel Core i5 mini PC

LattePanda has this week introduced their latest single board computer in the form of the Sigma, a cutting-edge addition to the LattePanda lineup of mini PC systems. Thie new x86 single board server runs both Windows and Linux OS and is powered by a 13th generation Intel Core i5-1340P processor and has been designed to provide users with high performance with low power consumption, thanks to its ultra-efficient processor. With Intel Iris Xe Graphics, it can effortlessly handle large games and complex video processing tasks. Its 16GB dual-channel LPDDR5-6400MHz RAM ensures rapid multitasking capabilities.

The LattePanda Sigma boasts a wide range of connectivity options, making it an ideal choice for diverse projects. Dual Thunderbolt 4 ports enable ultra-fast data transfers, versatile connections, and charging support. The board features four M.2 keys, including one M.2 M key with PCIe 4.0×4, for connecting NVMe SSD, SATA SSD, and 4G/5G modules. Additionally, it is equipped with dual 2.5Gb Ethernet ports, USB 3.0, a COM port, and other interfaces.

Supporting up to four 4K displays at once, the LattePanda Sigma greatly enhances visual experiences and simplifies multitasking. Its outstanding performance and broad array of interfaces make it well-suited for various applications, such as home labs, game servers, media servers, AI inference, IoT, edge computing, and home automation, among others.

The LattePanda Sigma can support up to four displays, offering a versatile visual experience. Apart from the HDMI port, each Thunderbolt port supports DisplayPort 1.4a Alt Mode, allowing for resolutions up to 7680 x 4320 pixels at 60 Hz. Additionally, an eDP connector is available, which supports displays with resolutions up to 4096 x 2304 pixels at a refresh rate of 120 Hz. This diverse range of display options enhances the board’s capabilities and user experience.

