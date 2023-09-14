ClockworkPi uConsole Linux handheld PC from $139

The uConsole is the latest offering from ClockworkPi, a company known for their innovative game shell and dev term handheld gaming uConsoles. This new kit provides everything necessary to assemble the device, with the exception of the 18650 batteries. The uConsole is powered by a Raspberry Pi CM4, a choice made for its compatibility with ongoing community development. This compatibility ensures that the uConsole remains up-to-date and relevant in the fast-paced world of gaming technology.

This do-it-yourself (DIY) Linux-powered handheld device doubles as a PC, game console, development unit, terminal emulator, and much more. It’s a fascinating piece of technology that has caught the attention of gaming enthusiasts and tech aficionados alike.

One of the standout features of the uConsole handheld PC is its shell, which is made of aluminum and includes a built-in keyboard with dome switches and backlighting. This design choice not only gives the uConsole a sleek and modern look, but also ensures durability and longevity. The uConsole kit is also 4G compatible and includes a module for a SIM card, making it a versatile and adaptable device.

The uConsole also boasts a rollerball trackpad, reminiscent of those found on old Blackberry devices. This feature, combined with the fact that the uConsole does not support touch, means that navigation is done via the trackball. This might seem like a step back in an era of touchscreens, but it adds a unique charm to the uConsole and sets it apart from other handheld devices.

ClockworkPi uConsole Linux handheld PC

The assembly of the uConsole is straightforward, beginning with the installation of a 5-inch 720p IPS display and the keyboard PCB. The device also includes a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth antenna, dual speakers, and a 4G module with a SIM card slot. It can run off a single 18650 battery, but two 2,000 milliamp hour cells can be used for a total of 4,000 milliamp hours, providing ample power for extended use. Watch the overview video below kindly created by ETA Prime to learn more about the handheld PC and development console.

The uConsole handheld PC comes with a 32GB micro SD card with an operating system already installed, making it ready to use right out of the box. It also features a built-in controller for playing retro games, a full backlit QWERTY keyboard, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and a Clockwork Pi expansion port. The keyboard is backlit and the trackball works well with the Raspberry Pi OS, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable user experience.

While the uConsole’s performance is limited to that of the Raspberry Pi or the cm4, tweaks can be made to the Raspberry Pi OS to improve performance. The built-in speakers aren’t very loud, but the device does have a 3.5mm audio jack for those who prefer to use headphones. The uConsole can do retro emulation well with the provided image and has retro Arch pre-installed.

The build quality of the uConsole is high, and assembly is easy, making it an accessible choice for those who enjoy DIY projects. With many different operating systems available to experiment with, the uConsole offers a wealth of possibilities for customization and personalization.

The ClockworkPi uConsole is a unique and versatile handheld device that offers a range of features and capabilities. Its high build quality, easy assembly, and compatibility with various operating systems make it a standout in the world of handheld gaming technology. Whether you’re a Linux enthusiast or developer, the uConsole handheld PC is worth exploring over on the official website.



