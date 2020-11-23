DevTerm modular open source portable terminal $219

Preorders are now open for the DevTerm, a retro-styled modular, open source, portable terminal, with the entry-level system powered by a Raspberry Pi Computer Module 3 and other versions equipped with custom modules from ClockWork. Shipping is expected to take place before April 2021 and the 18650 batteries are NOT included in the package. The portable terminal is available in both grey and white finishes and with either 1 or 2 GB of memory.

“ClockworkPi v3.14 integrates up to 12 interfaces in the ultra-small size of 95x77mm, ensuring sufficient connectivity for your work and entertainment. Following an easy-to-upgrade modular design of CPU and memory, clockworkPi v3.14 allows you to freely choose a suitable “Core” for various application scenarios.”

– CPI v3.14 uses a compact design, the size is reduced to 95x77mm.

– PMU chip which supports reliable and complete lithium battery charge and discharge management

– Integrated 5G-WIFI (802.11ac) + Bluetooth 5.0

– High-gain antenna

– Standard USB-A 2.0 interface x 3 and, an internal contact interface for the Keyboard module

– USB-C* charging port

– TF card (Micro SD card) slot**

– 40 Pins MIPI screen interface

– Micro-HDMI interface

– 3.5 headphone jack, supports microphone input

– Onboard stereo audio power amplifier chip

– 40 Pins GPIOs expansion interface (using standard 0.5mm FPC connector)

– 52 Pins extension module interface (using standard Mini PCI-E connector) for the “EXT. module”

– Standard DDR2-SODIMM 200 Pins interface: connects CPI v3.14 to the “Core module”

Source : Liliputing : DevTerm

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals