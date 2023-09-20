Minisforum has this week introduced a new addition to its range of small form factor computers announcing the launch of the new HX77G. This mini gaming PC is a powerhouse, boasting a dedicated GPU that enables gaming at resolutions up to 1080P, and in some instances, even 1440p.

The HX77G is equipped with the AMD Radeon RX 6600M, a mobile graphics card that is a product of the modern 7nm process and the RDNA 2 architecture. With 1,792 cores and 8 GB of fast GDDR6 graphics memory, the HX77G is designed to elevate gaming experiences. The AMD Radeon Anti-Lag and AMD Radeon Boost further enhance response times, ensuring smooth and immersive gameplay.

HX77G Ryzen 7000 mini gaming PC

The HX77G’s design is a testament to thoughtful engineering. It features seven heat pipes, three for the CPU and four for the GPU, and employs liquid metal for both the CPU and GPU. This, coupled with a dual fan system, ensures efficient heat dissipation, allowing the PC to run at low noise even under full load.

The HX77G is not just about performance; it also offers flexibility. The SO-DIMM memory and the M.2 PCIe SSD can be easily upgraded, thanks to the PC’s design. The HX77G supports advanced hardware, including DDR5-4800MHz memory and PCIe 4.0 SSD, which offers double the bandwidth of PCIe 3.0. This means users can push the HX77G to new performance heights.

The Ryzen 7 mini gaming PC also excels in terms of display capabilities. It features two USB4 Type-C ports, allowing users to set up two monitors simultaneously with a maximum resolution of 8K@60Hz. Additionally, it is equipped with two HDMI ports, supporting a maximum of four 4k@60Hz independent displays. This ensures a best-in-class visual experience, characterized by true-to-life clarity and stunning detail.

PC Specifications

The design of the HX77G is both functional and aesthetically pleasing. The diagonal corners and the base of the case are covered in carbon-fiber armor, comprising 70% carbon fiber material and 30% resin. This not only enhances the strength and thermal conductivity of the case but also gives it a smooth and classy look. The HX77G can be placed vertically using the included base, saving space and improving heat dissipation.

The HX77G is larger than some of MinisForum’s other mini PCs, a design choice made to accommodate a larger cooler for the dedicated GPU and an 8 core 16 thread Ryzen CPU. The PC comes with a 262-watt power supply and a carbon fiber stand, and can be set up horizontally or vertically.

The HX77G is a successor to the HX 99G, featuring an upgraded CPU. It is equipped with a variety of ports, including one full-size USB 3.2 gen 1 Port, a headphone jack, microphone Jack, USB type-c, two usb4 ports, two full-size HDMI ports, two more USB 3.2 gen 1 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Port, and a 2.5 gigabit Ethernet port.

The PC uses the AMD Ryzen 7 7735hs CPU with 8 cores and 16 threads, a base clock of 3.2 gigahertz, and a boost up to 4.75. It can support up to 64 gigabytes of DDR5 RAM. The dedicated GPU is the Radeon RX 6600m with 8 gigabytes of GDDR6V Ram, 28 compute units, 1792 stream processors, and a Max core boost up to 2.416 megahertz.

The HX77G can accept two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSDs, has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and runs Windows 11, but can also run Linux. The cooling system features a dual fan and a large single heatsink with seven copper pipes, using liquid metal to make contact with the GPU and CPU.

In terms of performance, the HX77G has proven itself in benchmarks and gaming tests, delivering good performance at 1440p for many games. The total system power consumption at idle is 22 Watts, average 1440p gaming is 176 watts, and the maximum is 221 Watts, well under the 262-watt power supply limit.

The HX77G is a well-rounded mini gaming PC that performs well for both gaming and everyday desktop use, and uses less power than a full-size desktop. It is a testament to MinisForum’s commitment to delivering compact, powerful, and efficient gaming solutions.



