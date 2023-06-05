Miniforum Venus NPB5 Core i5-13500H mini PC launches from $389

Miniforum has introduced a new addition to its range of compact computers this week in the form of the Venus series NPB5, a small mini PC suitable for a wide variety of different applications including home, office, and entertainment. The NPB5 is powered by an Intel Core i5-13500H processor, equipped with a 18M Cache and capable of a Max. Boost Clock of up to 4.70 GHz. This solid processor choice allows it to handle office tasks and even a general level of video editing without difficulty.

In terms of memory support, the NPB5 is compatible with DDR5-5200 frequency and can support up to 64 GB. This is a step forward from its previous models which were restricted to DDR5-4800 frequency. For storage, it offers one M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD slot and one 2.5-inch SATA HDD slot, a combination that meets basic storage requirements.

Its networking capabilities include two Gigabit Ethernet ports that can achieve network aggregation for enhanced performance. Furthermore, it is equipped with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 support, features that have become standard for newly released models.

Regarding display and connectivity, the NPB5 comes with two HDMI and two USB4 ports, both supporting 4K@60 Hz. This allows for the connection of up to four external displays simultaneously, catering to users with a multi-screen setup. The design of the NPB5 is user-friendly; the case can be opened easily by pressing on the top, providing a tool-free DIY experience. This feature is particularly beneficial to users purchasing a barebone for customization. With its compact size, the NPB5 can conveniently fit into a variety of spaces.

