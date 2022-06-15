Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 can display NFTs

Tag Heuer has unveiled some new features for its Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 smartwatch, the company says that the device will now allow users to display their NFT collection on the watch.

The watch face of the Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 now lets you showcase your NFTs, more information is below.

The TAG Heuer Connected has established itself as a world leader in luxury smartwatches, and the new experience cements the Swiss watch brand’s reputation for innovation, with NFTs delivered to the watch alongside TAG Heuer’s collection of digital and analog-inspired watch faces.

Users can transfer multiple NFTs to the new Lens watch face via a paired smartphone. This watch face has three unique ways to display time while showcasing their favorite pictures or NFT artworks including a new conceptual design with a triangle and a circle representing hours and minutes.

TAG Heuer has partnered with Ledger to enable its users to securely access and display their NFTs on the TAG Heuer Connected; the new functionality also supports Metamask. Users can then resize the image, so it works well on the watch’s round screen.

The new TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 offers the perfect platform to view these artworks whose ownership is secured by the blockchain technology, with an industry-leading screen built to be clear even in strong sunlight, thanks to a high contrast ratio. High-fidelity color reproduction means that NFTs shine out of the screen the way they were meant to be seen.

You can find out more details about the new NFT features for the Tag Heuer smartwatch over at Tag Heuer at the link below.

Source Tag Heuer

