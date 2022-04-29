Garmin quatix 7 smartwatch unveiled

Garmin has launched its latest smartwatch, the quatix 7 and the device comes with a choice of different models. The range includes the quatix 7, quatix 7 Sapphire and quatix 7X Solar.

Pricing for the new Garmin quatix 7 smartwatch start at £599.99 and the top model will retail for £1,049.99, more details are below.

The quatix 7 Series also boasts vibrant, new touchscreen display options that complements an existing 5-button design, allowing for unmatched all-day wearability. Complete with 3 models – quatix 7, quatix 7 Sapphire and quatix 7X Solar – the full series includes Garmin’s flagship smartwatch and boating features with added functionality and premium features available for high-end editions. New to the series, Sapphire models add an always-on AMOLED display for sharper colour, clarity and brightness – without draining battery.

“The quatix 7 Series offers a level of versatility and utility that any mariner can appreciate, serving as everything from the dedicated first mate for an offshore cruise to a sleek and stylish timepiece that can be worn to dinner with friends,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “With several new and innovative marine features, customers can control their MFD from anywhere on the boat and even get notified of important weather and tide information that could impact their navigation. Plus, the quatix 7 Series packs advanced smart features and an incredibly enduring battery life that can’t be found in any other marine watch.”

