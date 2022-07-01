CTL Chromebook PX14 receives new touchscreen option

CTL has this week announced the addition of a new Chromebook to its range in the form of the Chromebook PX14 now available with a touchscreen. Capable of running multiple applications simultaneously the PX14 is powered by Intel Jasper Lake processors offering up to 35% more processing powerful than previous generations, “making them ideal both for use in K-12 Education and work from home environments” send CTL.

The latest addition to the range the PX14EX is powered by Jasper Lake Quad-Core N5100 CPU supported by 8 GB of RAM and equipped with 64 GB of storage. Other features include WiFi 6 with MU-MIMO technology, together with a lightweight, slim and rugged design. The CTL Chromebook PX14 models are supplied as standard with a 1-year Parts and Labor Warranty and 2 way shipping and options to upgrade the warranty further are available directly from CTL.

Touchscreen Chromebook

CTL Chromebook PX14EX Specifications (SKU No. CBUS140005)

– Display: 1920 x 1080 Intel 14″ FHD w/ touch (1080p) graphics

– Processor: Intel Jasper Lake N5100 (QUAD CORE)

– Networking: Intel AX201 Wi-Fi 6

– Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4 RAM

– Storage: 64 GB eMMC

– Dimensions: 12.9 x 9.0 x 0.74 in.

– Weight: 3.64 lbs

– Ports: (1) USB 3.1, (2) USB-C, (1) Audio, (1) Digital Microphone

– AUE: June 2029

