New Raspberry Pi Pico W microcontroller with Wi-Fi launches for $6

The Raspberry Pi Foundation responsible for creating the fantastic range of microcontroller systems that have revolutionized learning to program, empowered makers and electronic enthusiasts, industry and more since it first launched back in February 2012. Have this week launched a three new additions to their range in the form of the new Raspberry Pi Pico W microcontroller which is now available to purchase priced at $6 and includes Wi-Fi connectivity.

Together with the Pico H priced at $5 and Pico WH priced at $7 add pre-populated headers, and our new 3-pin debug connector, to Pico and Pico W respectively. Pico H and Pico W are available today and the Pico WH microcontroller will be available to purchase sometime during August 2022. The Raspberry Pi Foundation has sold nearly 2 million Pico microcontroller since launch.

Raspberry Pi Pico is a tiny, fast, and versatile board built using RP2040, the flagship microcontroller chip designed by Raspberry Pi in the UK. At the heart of the Pico W is the RP2040 – the same chip used in the original Raspberry Pi Pico, featuring two ARM Cortex-M0+ cores clocked at 133MHz supported by 256KB RAM and equipped with 30 GPIO pins; and a broad range of interfacing options. This is paired with 2MB of onboard QSPI Flash memory for code and data storage.

“From light displays and IoT devices to signage and manufacturing processes, Raspberry Pi Pico gives you the power to control countless home, hobby, and industrial operations. Programmable in C and MicroPython, Pico is adaptable to a vast range of applications and skill levels, and getting started is as easy as dragging and dropping a file. More experienced users can take advantage of Raspberry Pi Pico’s rich peripheral set, including SPI, I2C, and eight Programmable I/O (PIO) state machines for custom peripheral support. Now available with wireless connectivity or pre-soldered headers, for even more flexibility in your projects.”

WiFi is enabled via the use of an Infineon CYW43439 wireless chip. The CYW43439 supports IEEE 802.11 b/g/n wireless LAN, and Bluetooth 5.2; however only wireless LAN is software-supported at launch.

Raspberry Pi Pico W microcontroller

Specifications of the new Raspberry Pi Pico W microcontroller

RP2040 microcontroller chip designed by Raspberry Pi in the United Kingdom

Dual-core ARM Cortex M0+ processor, flexible clock running up to 133 MHz

264kB of SRAM, and 2MB of onboard Flash memory

Infineon CYW43439 wireless chip IEEE 802.11n wireless LAN Bluetooth 5.2 (not software supported at launch) WPA3 SoftAP (up to 4 clients) Onboard antenna licenced from ABRACON (connected via SPI to the RP2040)

Castellated module allows soldering directly to carrier boards

USB 1.1 Host and Device support

Low-power sleep and dormant modes

Drag & drop programming using mass storage over USB

26 multi-function GPIO pins

2×SPI, 2×I2C, 2×UART, 3×12-bit ADC, 16×controllable PWM channels

Real-time clock (RTC)

Temperature sensor

Accelerated floating-point libraries on-chip

8×Programmable IO (PIO) state machines for custom peripheral support

Dimensions (WxLxH) Pico W: 21mm x 51.3mm x 3.9mm Pico WH: 21mm x 51.3mm x 12.9mm

Weight Pico W: 4g Pico WH: 6g

Country of origin Pico W: Japan Pico WH: Great Britain

Product number: Pico W: SC0918 Pico WH: SC0919



Source : RPiF

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals