XIAO RP2040 tiny Raspberry Pi microcontroller alternative

If you are searching for a tiny alternative to the Raspberry Pi range of mini PCs you may be interested in a piece of hardware from the Seeed Studio in the form of the XIAO RP2040. The Arduino compatible microcontroller measures just 21 x 17.5 mm in size and supports Arduino, MicroPython and CircuitPython and is available to purchase priced at just $5.40.

The Seeed Studio XIAO RP2040 is powered by a dual-core ARM Cortex M0+ processor, offering users a flexible clock running up to 133 MHz, 264KB of SRAM and supported by 2MB of onboard Flash memory. Perfect for a wide variety of small projects and wearable devices the board is equipped with 11 digital pins, 4 analog pins, 11 PWM Pins,1 I2C interface, 1 UART interface, 1 SPI interface, 1 SWD Bonding pad interface.

XIAO RP2040 Raspberry Pi alternative

“Seeed Studio XIAO RP2040 is based on the RP2040 chip and wrapped in a compact size with multiple interfaces like other products from the Seeed Studio XIAO series, and it’s compatible with the Seeed Studio XIAO expansion board. The XIAO RP2040 supports the USB Type-C interface which can supply power and download code. 1 Reset button, 1 BOOT button, 1 user-programmable RGB LED, 1 power LED, 2 status indicators, and 1 user LED are on board, allowing developers to debug their code very easily.”

Source : Seeed



