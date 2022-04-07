TAG Heuer Connected Watch Calibre E4 Golf Edition unveiled

Tag Heuer has announced a new version of their Connected Watch, the TAG Heuer Connected Watch Calibre E4 Golf Edition.

The new TAG Heuer Connected Watch Calibre E4 Golf Edition is designed for golfers and it comes with a range of features and more.

TAG Heuer today launches a new version of its hugely popular golf watch, the TAG Heuer Connected Watch Calibre E4 – Golf Edition, with technical improvements including a new automated shot-tracker, redesigned golf software and a magnetic ball marker built into the strap. It comes weeks after TAG Heuer launched a new generation of its Connected watch, the TAG Heuer Calibre E4, with two new models in 42mm and 45mm, built to deliver ultimate elegance and sporting performance, and offering access to TAG Heuer’s ever-growing ecosystem of exclusive sports activities, wellness apps and elegant watch faces.

The new watch features a striking look equally at home on the golf course and in everyday life. Since 2015, TAG Heuer has established itself as the unrivalled world leader in luxury smartwatches. TAG Heuer’s Connected Golf Edition first launched in 2018 and has been a standout success for the luxury watch maker, building on TAG Heuer’s long-standing heritage in the sporting world. TAG Heuer has become the undisputed leader in the golf luxury smartwatch sector and is beloved by the golf community.

