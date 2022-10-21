Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve video editing app for iPad

Apple tablet users looking for a fully featured video editing app specifically design for the iPad, will be interested to know that Blackmagic Design today announced DaVinci Resolve for iPad. The new DaVinci Resolve iPad video editing app enables users to open and create standard DaVinci Resolve project files, all of which are compatible with the desktop version of DaVinci Resolve 18.

The iPad app support file formats in the form of : H.264, H.265, Apple ProRes and Blackmagic RAW, with clips able to be imported from the iPad Pro internal storage and Photos library, or externally connected iCloud and USB-C media disks.

“Optimized for MultiTouch technology and Apple Pencil, DaVinci Resolve for iPad features support for cut and color pages providing access to DaVinci’s award winning image technology, color finishing tools and latest HDR workflows. And Blackmagic Cloud support allows creators to collaborate with multiple users around the world. DaVinci Resolve for iPad will be available in Q4 2022 from the Apple App Store as a free download, with an upgrade to DaVinci Resolve Studio for iPad also available as an in-app purchase.”

“With optimized performance for Apple Silicon, DaVinci Resolve delivers 4x faster Ultra HD ProRes render performance on the new iPad Pro with M2. HDR is also supported for customers using an 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the M1 chip. Creators can send a clean feed grading monitor output to an Apple Studio Display, Pro Display XDR or an AirPlay compatible display. This lets customers use the external display to quickly create grades on set or color correct clips in post production directly from their iPad.”

Cut page for editing and the color pages are optimized for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro display.

Up to 4x Ultra HD ProRes render performance improvement with the M2 chip.

Supports Apple Neural Engine features in DaVinci Resolve Studio for iPad.

Compatible with DaVinci Resolve 18 project files.

Supports multi-user collaboration via Blackmagic Cloud.

Supports H.264, H.265, ProRes and Blackmagic RAW media files.

Supports clips from iPad storage, Photos library and iCloud.

Import clips from external USB-C disks.

Works with Apple Pencil, Magic Trackpad, Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio.

External monitoring via Apple Studio Display, Pro Display XDR or an AirPlay display.

Supports HDR display on 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the M1 chip.

Compatible with iPadOS 16 or newer.

Source : BM



