DaVinci Resolve 18 enables simultaneous workflow for multiple creators

This month the engineers at Blackmagic Design have announced the availability of its new DaVinci Resolve 18 software supporting Blackmagic Cloud for hosting and sharing projects enabling multiple editors, colorists, VFX artists and audio engineers to work simultaneously on the same project.

The latest update to the software also includes new Resolve FX AI tools powered by the DaVinci Neural Engine together with enhancements, tweaks editors, Fairlight legacy fixed bus to FlexBus conversion, GPU accelerated paint in Fusion, and more says Blackmagic Design.

“DaVinci Resolve is the world’s only solution that combines editing, color correction, visual effects, motion graphics and audio post production all in one software tool! Its elegant, modern interface is fast to learn and easy for new users, yet powerful for professionals.

DaVinci Resolve lets you work faster and at a higher quality because you don’t have to learn multiple apps or switch software for different tasks. That means you can work with camera original quality images throughout the entire process. It’s like having your own post production studio in a single app! Best of all, by learning DaVinci Resolve, you’re learning how to use the exact same tools used by Hollywood professionals!”

DaVinci Resolve 18

“A major release featuring cloud based workflows for a new way to collaborate remotely. Customers can host project libraries using Blackmagic Cloud and collaborate on the same timeline, in real time, with multiple users globally. The new Blackmagic Proxy generator automatically creates proxies linked to camera originals, for a faster editing workflow.

There are new Resolve FX such as ultra beauty and 3D depth map, improved subtitling for editors, GPU accelerated Fusion paint and real time title template playback, Fairlight fixed to FlexBus conversion and more. DaVinci Resolve 18 supports Blackmagic Cloud, so customers can host their project libraries on the DaVinci Resolve Project Server in the cloud. Share projects and work collaboratively with editors, colorists, VFX artists and audio engineers on the same project at the same time, anywhere in the world.”

Support for Blackmagic Cloud to host and manage cloud based project libraries.

New Blackmagic Proxy Generator App automatically creates and manages proxies.

Ability to choose between working with proxies or camera original files.

Support for intelligent path mapping to relink files automatically.

Improved project library performance for private server.

New object mask recognizes and tracks movement of thousands of objects automatically.

New depth map generates 3D depth matte of a scene in DaVinci Resolve Studio.

New surface tracker for tracking warped surfaces in DaVinci Resolve Studio.

Refined ultra beauty tool in Resolve FX beauty for advanced corrective work.

Expanded subtitle support for TTML and XML timed texts, and embedded MXF/IMF.

Support for reversing shape, iris and wipe transitions in the edit page.

New 5×5 multicam enables viewing of up to 25 simultaneous different angles.

Faster GPU accelerated paint tool with smoother strokes.

Support for live previews when using the Text+ color picker.

Ability to convert historical fixed bus projects to FlexBus in project settings.

Improved Dolby Atmos immersive mixing, including Binaural monitoring.

Decomposition of nested timelines with all track data including FX and automation.

Innovative space view scope in Fairlight shows position and relationship in 3D space.

Source : Blackmagic Design

