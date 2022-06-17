Quill real world color picker stylus is perfect for designers and artists

If you have ever seen a color in nature or while going about your daily business and have wondered what is digital color code would be. Quill is a new color picker stylus that can be used to convert real colors into digital codes. Designers, artists and hobbyists can now select colors from the real world and transform them into digital equivalents. Simply text the stylus to the color and it will provide you with an equivalent digital color from a library of over 16 million colors.

“Quill is an attempt to re-imagine and celebrate an inspiring tool which has been a key milestone in the journey of our civilization. We are reviving a legacy in a modern avatar once again to nudge the same innate explorative instinct and bring the world of imagination closer to reality. With the long-awaited color-picking feature delivered in a stylus finally, the Quill package promises to elevate the experience further with a compelling art app.”

Real world color picker

Assuming that the Quill funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the Quill Real world color picker project checkout the promotional video below. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $189 or £154 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Quill is rooted in inspiration from the colors of nature and it envisions to introduce a re-imagination of stylus as a companion to creativity with a capability to pick over 16 million colors & using them to draw, paint sketch and create amazing art! For creative minds who love creating art with inspiration from things around, Quill is the perfect tool which brings the experience of creating digital art closer to natural pen and paper drawing. With an ergonomic form and capability to pick over 16 million colors, Quill has been designed for hours of creative exploration and expression.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the Real world color picker, jump over to the official Quill crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

