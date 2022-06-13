Card of Codes metal code card hits Kickstarter

If you enjoy using codes you might be interested in a new Kickstarter project from the team at Minute Objects. Returning for 6th time to Kickstarter the project provides a chance to pledge for a metal credit card sized card containing details of six different codes including Morse code, Braille, Atbash Cipher, Caesar Cipher, Baconian Cipher and ASCII (American Standard Code for Information Interchange).

The Baconian Cipher is a method of steganography devised by Francis Bacon in 1605. The writer has to use two different typefaces when using this cipher, such as regular and bold. You may read the following illustrations and then you will understand how to use it. Sometimes, Atbash Cipher is also called Mirror Cipher or Reverse Cipher. The first letter (A) is substituted for the last letter (Z), and second one (B) is replaced with the second to last one (Y), vice versa and so on. In Braille, there are no separate codes for numbers and capital letters. Instead, it uses a numeral sign and a capital sign to indicate the following letter is actually a number or capitalized respectively.

Metal code card

“This time, we engrave 6 sets of codes/ciphers on a black stainless steel card with a new special dirt-repellent and anti-fingerprint coating. We spend at least a few months on the design process of just one card because we want to make sure it looks perfect. The Monaco monospaced typeface that we have chosen is not just making our card stylish, but also make all characters distinct and easy to read. You won’t confuse figure zero and uppercase O, or figure one, vertical bar, uppercase i and lowercase L on our card.”

If the The Card of Codes crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the The Card of Codes metal codes card project checkout the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $28 or £21 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The Card of Codes is made of black-electroplated SUS304 stainless steel. Its thickness has been enhanced to 0.6 mm to ensure high rigidity. It is very hard, tough, durable and corrosion resistant. We always try hard to develop better metal cards and there was a breakthrough last year. We have developed a new special dirt-repellent coating, which looks gorgeous and makes the metal card tougher, more durable and anti-fingerprint. This coating will be applied to our new Card of Codes.”

Source : Kickstarter

