GMKtec EVO X1 : Powerful Ryzen HX370 Mini Gaming PC from $900

The GMKtec EVO X1 has been designed to redefines what a mini PC can achieve, offering users high-performance hardware with a sleek, compact design. Powered by AMD’s Ryzen 9 HX370 processor and Radeon 890M integrated GPU, this device is tailored for gamers, multitaskers, and professionals seeking a balance of power and portability. Whether you’re diving into demanding productivity tasks or enjoying modern games at 1080p, the EVO X1 delivers a seamless blend of performance and efficiency in a versatile form factor.

At first glance, the EVO X1 might look unassuming, but under its sleek, minimalist exterior lies a powerhouse built to handle everything from modern gaming to intensive productivity tasks. With 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, a Ryzen 9 HX370, Oculink Port and Radeon 890M at its core, this device is designed to tackle your computing needs with ease. But what truly sets it apart is how it combines raw performance with thoughtful features like upgradeable memory, efficient cooling, and versatile connectivity—all in a form factor that fits just about anywhere. Curious to see how this tiny titan delivers on its promises? ETA Prime provides a fantastic overview and review in the video below.

GMKtec EVO X1

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The GMKtec EVO X1 features powerful hardware, including the AMD Ryzen 9 HX370 processor (12 cores, 24 threads) and Radeon 890M GPU, allowing smooth 1080p gaming and multitasking with support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR).

Its compact design includes efficient cooling, maintaining optimal performance with temperatures averaging 66°C during gaming and peaking at 82°C under heavy workloads.

Upgradeable memory (up to 64GB LPDDR5x) and storage (up to 8TB via dual M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD slots) provide flexibility for gaming, productivity, or media editing needs.

Comprehensive connectivity options include USB 4, Oculink, HDMI, DisplayPort, dual 2.5Gb Ethernet ports, and support for up to three monitors, with compatibility for external GPUs.

Energy-efficient operation (9W idle, 78W gaming, 92W max) and customizable power modes make it a cost-effective and versatile mini PC for gaming, multitasking, and professional use.

Exceptional Processing and Graphics Performance

At the heart of the EVO X1 lies the AMD Ryzen 9 HX370 processor, a 12-core, 24-thread powerhouse built on the advanced Zen 5 architecture. With a base clock of 3.8 GHz and a boost clock reaching 5.2 GHz, this CPU ensures smooth and responsive performance across gaming, multitasking, and productivity applications. The Radeon 890M integrated GPU complements the processor with 16 compute units and a maximum clock speed of 2900 MHz, making it capable of running modern games like Spider-Man 2 and Hogwarts Legacy at 1080p resolution on medium to low settings.

AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) further enhances gaming performance by optimizing frame rates while maintaining visual fidelity. Benchmark tests underscore the EVO X1’s capabilities:

Geekbench 6: 2,929 (single-core) and 13,333 (multi-core)

3DMark Time Spy Graphics: 3,649

These results highlight the EVO X1’s ability to handle both intensive gaming and demanding graphical workloads with ease, making it a reliable choice for users who need robust performance in a compact package.

Compact Design with Efficient Cooling

The EVO X1’s sleek and minimalist design ensures it fits seamlessly into any workspace or entertainment setup. Its compact form factor allows for both vertical and horizontal placement, providing flexibility to suit your preferences. Despite its small size, the EVO X1 is equipped with an advanced cooling system that prevents overheating, even when operating at its maximum 65W TDP in performance mode.

During gaming sessions, the CPU maintains an average temperature of 66°C, peaking at 82°C under heavy workloads. This ensures consistent performance without throttling. For those who appreciate subtle aesthetics, the device features understated RGB lighting that adds a modern touch without being overly distracting.

GMKtec EVO X1 – Powerful Ryzen HX370 Mini Gaming PC

Upgradeable Memory and Storage for Customization

One of the standout features of the EVO X1 is its upgradeability, allowing users to tailor the system to their specific needs. It comes with either 32GB or 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM, clocked at 7500 MHz, with the potential to upgrade to 8000 MHz for even faster performance. Storage options are equally impressive, with two M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD slots supporting up to 8TB of total storage.

This level of customization makes the EVO X1 ideal for a variety of use cases, including:

Gaming setups requiring fast load times and ample storage for large game libraries

Media editing workflows that demand high-speed memory and storage

General productivity tasks where flexibility and performance are key

The ability to expand memory and storage ensures the EVO X1 remains a future-proof investment for users with evolving computing needs.

Comprehensive Connectivity for Versatile Use

The EVO X1 excels in connectivity, offering a wide range of ports to accommodate multiple peripherals and displays. The front panel includes:

USB 4 for high-speed data transfer

Oculink for external GPU compatibility

Two USB 3.2 ports

3.5mm audio jack for headphones or speakers

The rear panel expands these options with:

Two USB 2.0 ports

HDMI and DisplayPort for multi-monitor setups

Dual 2.5Gb Ethernet ports for fast and reliable networking

With support for up to three monitors via HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB 4, the EVO X1 is perfect for multitasking or immersive gaming setups. The inclusion of Oculink and USB 4 ensures compatibility with external GPUs, offering a pathway for future performance upgrades, making the device even more versatile.

Customizable Power Modes and Energy Efficiency

The EVO X1 allows users to optimize performance through adjustable power settings. Using the BIOS, you can switch between balanced and performance modes, tailoring the device’s thermal design power (TDP) to match your workload. For graphics-intensive tasks, up to 8GB of memory can be allocated to the integrated GPU, enhancing its capabilities for demanding applications.

Despite its powerful hardware, the EVO X1 is remarkably energy-efficient. It consumes just 9W at idle, around 78W during gaming, and a maximum of 92W under heavy computational loads, such as Cinebench R24 testing. This efficiency not only reduces energy costs but also minimizes the environmental impact, making the EVO X1 a practical choice for users who value performance without excessive power consumption.

Thoughtful Accessories and Added Features

The EVO X1 comes with a range of accessories designed to enhance usability and convenience. These include:

An HDMI cable for immediate display connectivity

A 120W power supply to ensure stable performance

A vertical stand for flexible placement

A VESA mount for easy installation on the back of monitors or walls

These thoughtful additions make the EVO X1 versatile and easy to integrate into various setups, whether it’s a home office, gaming station, or media center. The inclusion of these accessories ensures that users can get started with minimal additional investment.

A Versatile Solution for Modern Computing

The GMKtec EVO X1 stands out as a mini PC that combines powerful hardware, upgradeable design, and energy efficiency in a compact form factor. Its AMD Ryzen 9 HX370 processor and Radeon 890M integrated GPU deliver robust performance for gaming, multitasking, and productivity, while its efficient cooling system ensures consistent operation under load. With extensive connectivity options, customizable power modes, and thoughtful accessories, the EVO X1 is a versatile solution for a wide range of computing needs. Whether you’re a gamer, professional, or tech enthusiast, this mini PC offers a compelling mix of power, flexibility, and convenience, all in a space-saving package.

