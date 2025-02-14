OneXPlayer X1 Pro: Redefining Gaming, Work, and Entertainment



Imagine having a single device that effortlessly adapts to your lifestyle—whether you’re diving into an intense gaming session, tackling a demanding work project, or simply streaming your favorite shows. The OneXPlayer X1 Pro promises to be just that: a innovative 3-in-1 device that combines the power of a handheld gaming console, the versatility of a tablet, and the productivity of a laptop. It’s not just about cramming features into one gadget; it’s about delivering a seamless experience that caters to gamers, professionals, and entertainment enthusiasts alike. If you’ve ever wished for a device that could keep up with your multitasking demands without compromise, this might just be the answer.

At the heart of this futuristic powerhouse is innovative technology, including the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor and RDNA 3.5 graphics, paired with a stunning 10.95-inch LTPS display. But what truly sets the X1 Pro apart is its modular design and customizable features, allowing you to tailor it to your needs. Whether you’re looking for portability, performance, or flexibility, this device seems to check all the boxes. So, what’s it really like to use? This review by ETA Prime lets you see if the OneXPlayer X1 Pro lives up to the hype.

OneXPlayer X1 Pro

Display: Immersive Visuals for Every Task

The X1 Pro features a 10.95-inch LTPS display with a resolution of 2560×1600, delivering sharp and vibrant visuals that enhance every experience. With a 120Hz refresh rate, it ensures smooth motion, whether you’re gaming or scrolling through content. The display’s 540 nits of brightness make it equally suitable for indoor and outdoor use, while its 138% coverage of the sRGB color gamut guarantees exceptional color accuracy. This makes the X1 Pro an excellent choice for gaming, video editing, and media consumption, offering a visual experience that is both immersive and precise.

Performance: Built for Demanding Applications

At the heart of the X1 Pro lies the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, featuring 12 cores and 24 threads built on the advanced Zen 5 architecture. This is paired with Radeon 890M integrated graphics based on RDNA 3.5, delivering robust performance for gaming, productivity, and creative tasks. The device’s configurable TDP, ranging from 4W to 30W, allows users to balance performance and energy efficiency based on their specific needs. This flexibility ensures the X1 Pro can handle everything from intensive gaming sessions to extended work tasks with ease.

Memory and Storage: High-Speed and Spacious

The X1 Pro supports up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM running at an impressive 7500 MHz, allowing seamless multitasking and rapid data access. Storage options include up to 4TB of PCIe M.2 SSD, providing ample space for games, applications, and media files. This combination of high-speed memory and expansive storage ensures the device is well-equipped to handle even the most resource-intensive tasks, from AAA gaming to professional-grade video editing.

OneXPlayer X1 Pro Review

Gaming Features: Designed for Precision and Immersion

The X1 Pro is designed with gamers in mind, featuring detachable controllers equipped with Hall-based analog sticks for precise input. Swappable D-pads allow for customization, while RGB lighting on both the controllers and the device adds a layer of personalization. These lighting effects can be adjusted via software, allowing users to tailor the aesthetic to their preferences. A dedicated Turbo button provides instant performance boosts during demanding gaming moments, making sure smooth gameplay. The X1 Pro supports a wide range of games, from AAA blockbusters to indie titles, with adjustable settings to optimize performance for each title.

Battery and Charging: Power That Lasts

Equipped with a 65.2Wh battery, the X1 Pro offers up to 6.5 hours of runtime at a low TDP setting of 5W, making it suitable for extended gaming or work sessions. When it’s time to recharge, the device’s 100W fast charging capability ensures minimal downtime, bringing the battery from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes. This combination of long battery life and rapid charging makes the X1 Pro a reliable companion for users on the go.

Connectivity and I/O: Broad Compatibility

The X1 Pro is equipped with a variety of ports to support a wide range of peripherals and accessories. These include:

USB 3.2 for high-speed data transfer

USB 4 for versatile connectivity

A MicroSD slot for expandable storage

An Oculink port for external GPU (eGPU) support

Additionally, side-firing stereo speakers tuned by Harman deliver immersive audio, enhancing the gaming and media playback experience.

Build and Design: Modular and Portable

The X1 Pro’s modular design is a standout feature, enhancing its adaptability for various use cases. A magnetic rear kickstand allows for flexible orientation, allowing handheld, tablet, or laptop modes. The detachable keyboard adds functionality for productivity tasks, while the compact and lightweight design ensures portability. This makes the X1 Pro an ideal choice for users who need a device that can transition seamlessly between work, gaming, and entertainment.

Software and Customization: Tailored to Your Needs

The X1 Pro offers extensive software customization options, allowing users to fine-tune the device to their preferences. Features include adjustable fan curves, performance presets, and button mappings. Motion control is enabled through the built-in gyroscope, while RGB lighting and vibration settings provide further personalization. These customization options ensure the X1 Pro can be tailored to suit a wide range of user preferences, enhancing both usability and enjoyment.

Benchmarks and Gaming Performance: Real-World Capabilities

The X1 Pro delivers impressive benchmark results, highlighting its real-world performance capabilities.

Geekbench 6 single-core score: 2899

Geekbench 6 multi-core score: 13,352

3DMark Time Spy GPU score: 3688

These scores translate to smooth gameplay for modern titles such as *Spider-Man 2*, *God of War Ragnarok*, and *Hades 2*. The X1 Pro demonstrates its ability to handle demanding games with ease, making it a powerful option for gamers seeking high performance in a portable format.

Additional Features: Enhancing Usability

The X1 Pro includes several thoughtful features designed to enhance its usability:

A magnetic kickstand for stability and flexible orientation

A detachable keyboard for added productivity

Compatibility with external eGPUs for enhanced gaming performance

These features, combined with its modular design and high-end hardware, make the X1 Pro a well-rounded device capable of meeting a variety of needs.

