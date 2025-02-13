Ryzen HX370 and RTX 4070 Compact Mini PC Gaming Powerhouse



It’s no secret that gaming PCs have come a long way, but for many of us, the dream of combining raw power with a sleek, space-saving design has often felt just out of reach. Maybe you’ve wrestled with bulky towers that dominate your desk or settled for laptops that compromise on performance. If that sounds familiar, you’re not alone. The good news? The tech world is catching up to our expectations, and there’s a new contender in town that promises to deliver the best of both worlds—a mini gaming PC that’s compact enough to fit in your entertainment setup but powerful enough to handle the most demanding AAA titles. Intrigued yet?

This pint-sized powerhouse reviewed by ETA Prime, featuring AMD’s Ryzen AI9 HX370 CPU and Nvidia’s RTX 4070 laptop GPU, is designed to redefine what small form factor gaming can achieve. Whether you’re chasing buttery-smooth 1440p gameplay or need a multitasking machine that doesn’t break a sweat, this device packs a punch. But, as with any innovative tech, there are a few trade-offs to consider—think thermal management and pricing.

Top-Tier Hardware for Gaming and Multitasking

At the heart of this mini PC lies the AMD Ryzen AI9 HX370 CPU, built on the Zen 5 architecture. With 12 cores and 24 threads, it offers exceptional multitasking capabilities and handles demanding workloads with ease. Paired with the Nvidia RTX 4070 laptop GPU, which includes 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM, the system supports DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) to deliver higher frame rates and smoother gameplay in graphically intensive titles.

Key hardware features include:

32GB of LPDDR5X RAM clocked at 7500 MHz, making sure high bandwidth for seamless gaming and multitasking. However, the RAM is non-upgradable, which may limit future scalability.

clocked at 7500 MHz, making sure high bandwidth for seamless gaming and multitasking. However, the RAM is non-upgradable, which may limit future scalability. Dual PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD slots, supporting up to 4TB of storage for fast load times and ample space for games and applications.

This combination of innovative components positions the mini PC as a powerful solution for gamers and professionals who value both performance and compactness.

Gaming Performance: Smooth 1440p Gameplay

Designed to excel in AAA gaming, this system delivers impressive performance at 1440p resolution, using DLSS to enhance visual fidelity and frame rates. Benchmark results underscore its capabilities:

CPU: Scores 15,277 in Cinebench multicore tests, showcasing its processing power.

Scores 15,277 in Cinebench multicore tests, showcasing its processing power. GPU: Achieves 11,918 in 3DMark Time Spy, reflecting its ability to handle demanding graphics workloads.

These benchmarks translate into real-world gaming performance:

Spider-Man 2: Averages 97 FPS at 1440p on Very High settings with DLSS Balanced mode, making sure smooth gameplay.

Averages 97 FPS at 1440p on Very High settings with DLSS Balanced mode, making sure smooth gameplay. Hogwarts Legacy: Runs consistently on Ultra settings, benefiting from DLSS Frame Generation for enhanced performance.

Runs consistently on Ultra settings, benefiting from DLSS Frame Generation for enhanced performance. Forza Horizon 5 and God of War Ragnarok: Deliver frame rates exceeding 90 FPS at 1440p and even 4K with high settings, making them visually stunning and responsive.

This level of performance ensures the mini PC is well-equipped to handle both current and future gaming demands, making it a versatile choice for enthusiasts.

Powerful Console Sized Mini PC RTX and HX370

Compact Design with Advanced Connectivity

The mini PC’s compact, console-like design makes it an excellent choice for gamers with limited space. Despite its small footprint, it offers a robust array of connectivity options:

2.5Gb Ethernet port for high-speed wired connections, ideal for online gaming and data-intensive tasks.

for high-speed wired connections, ideal for online gaming and data-intensive tasks. USB 4, HDMI, and a 3.5mm audio jack for versatile compatibility with peripherals and displays.

for versatile compatibility with peripherals and displays. Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for fast and reliable wireless connectivity, making sure smooth online experiences.

Storage expandability is another highlight, with two M.2 slots allowing users to upgrade their storage capacity as needed. Additionally, RGB lighting adds a customizable aesthetic, though details on its adjustability remain limited. These features make the device suitable for both gaming and productivity tasks, offering flexibility in a compact package.

Thermal Management: Effective but Not Perfect

Thermal performance is a critical consideration for any high-performance system, and this mini PC is no exception. The CPU operates at a TDP of 64W, with peak temperatures reaching 94°C during intensive gaming sessions. The GPU performs better, maintaining average temperatures of 68°C, though occasional thermal throttling has been observed under sustained workloads.

The cooling system features an adjustable fan curve, allowing users to balance noise levels and thermal efficiency. However, fan noise can become noticeable during heavy usage, which may be a drawback for those seeking a quieter experience. While the thermal management system is generally effective, further optimization could improve its performance and reduce noise levels during demanding tasks.

Key Limitations and Considerations

Despite its impressive specifications, the mini PC has a few limitations that potential buyers should carefully evaluate:

Non-upgradable RAM: While the 32GB LPDDR5X RAM is sufficient for most users, the lack of scalability may deter those seeking long-term flexibility.

While the 32GB LPDDR5X RAM is sufficient for most users, the lack of scalability may deter those seeking long-term flexibility. Limited BIOS customization: Advanced users may find the BIOS options restrictive, limiting their ability to fine-tune system settings.

Advanced users may find the BIOS options restrictive, limiting their ability to fine-tune system settings. Pricing: The high-end hardware suggests a premium price point, which could be a barrier for budget-conscious gamers.

These factors may influence whether the device aligns with the needs and expectations of its target audience.

Market Outlook and Potential Impact

Manufactured by Chatray, this mini PC is anticipated to launch in the second half of the year. Its combination of innovative hardware, compact design, and advanced connectivity positions it as a strong contender in the small form factor gaming market. However, its success will largely depend on its final pricing and how effectively it addresses thermal performance concerns.

This mini gaming PC offers a compelling blend of performance and portability, making it an attractive option for modern gamers. With its powerful Ryzen HX370 CPU, RTX 4070 GPU, and robust connectivity options, it is well-suited for both gaming and productivity. However, potential buyers should carefully weigh its thermal management, non-upgradable RAM, and likely premium price against their specific needs before making a purchase decision.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



