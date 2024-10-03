X1 Mini Converted into REAL Gaming PC with eGPU Radeon RX 7800M

ETA Prime shows us how to upgrade our gaming experience by integrating the 1X GPU 2 eGPU dock with the 1X Player X1 Mini. This powerful combination transforms your compact device into a high-performance gaming PC, powered by the innovative AMD Radeon RX 7800M graphics processor. Rigorous testing across various popular games and industry-standard benchmarks highlights the significant performance enhancements this setup offers, making it an ideal choice for gamers seeking uncompromising graphics quality and smooth gameplay in a portable form factor.

1X GPU 2 eGPU Dock: A Comprehensive Solution

The 1X GPU 2 eGPU dock is carefully designed for gamers who demand superior graphics performance without the bulk of a traditional desktop setup. At the heart of this dock lies the AMD Radeon RX 7800M, a graphics processor renowned for its powerful processing capabilities and ability to handle even the most demanding games at high settings. The dock ensures seamless data transfer between the eGPU and the connected device through its high-bandwidth connectivity options, which include:

Oculink: A proprietary high-speed interface that offers exceptional bandwidth for optimal performance

USB4: A versatile and widely-supported interface that provides fast data transfer speeds

In addition to its impressive connectivity, the 1X GPU 2 eGPU dock also features an extra M.2 slot, allowing for convenient storage expansion. This thoughtful inclusion caters to gamers who require additional space for their ever-growing library of games and applications. As an all-in-one eGPU solution, the dock eliminates the need for separate components like a desktop GPU or external power supply, making it a compact and efficient choice for gamers on the go.

1X Player X1 Mini: Compact Yet Powerful

The 1X Player X1 Mini may be small in size, but it packs a serious punch when it comes to performance. This compact device is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 8840U processor and 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM, ensuring smooth and responsive performance even when running demanding applications and games. The X1 Mini supports both USB4 and Oculink connectivity, providing flexibility for users with different preferences or setups.

One minor drawback of the X1 Mini’s design is the placement of the Oculink port on the bottom of the device, which may affect accessibility in certain situations. However, this small inconvenience is overshadowed by the device’s overall versatility and powerful performance, making it an excellent choice for gamers who value portability without compromising on quality.

X1 Mini RX 7800M Gaming PC

Performance Testing: Benchmarking Excellence

To thoroughly assess the capabilities of the 1X GPU 2 eGPU dock and the X1 Mini, extensive performance testing was conducted using a range of popular benchmarks and games. The benchmarks used in this evaluation include:

3DMark: A widely-used benchmarking tool that tests graphics performance and compares results across different systems

Cyberpunk 2077: A graphically-intensive open-world RPG that pushes hardware to its limits

Forza Horizon 5: A visually-stunning racing game that showcases the capabilities of high-end graphics cards

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: An action-adventure game with advanced graphics features like ray tracing

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart: A fast-paced platformer with vibrant visuals and dynamic environments

God of War Ragnarok: An epic action game with highly detailed characters and immersive landscapes

The results of these tests reveal significant improvements in performance compared to previous models, such as the 7600 MXT. Notably, the Oculink interface consistently offers better performance than USB4 due to its higher bandwidth capabilities, ensuring that gamers can enjoy the best possible experience when using the 1X GPU 2 eGPU dock.

Gaming Performance: High-Resolution Mastery

In real-world gaming tests, the 1X GPU 2 eGPU dock and the X1 Mini prove their mettle by delivering exceptional performance at high resolutions and settings. Cyberpunk 2077, known for its demanding graphics, runs smoothly at 1440p Ultra settings, both with and without ray tracing enabled. This impressive feat showcases the eGPU’s prowess in handling complex graphics and delivering a visually-stunning gaming experience.

Similarly, Forza Horizon 5 performs flawlessly at 4K Ultra settings, further demonstrating the dock’s capabilities in rendering detailed environments and fast-paced action. Other games, such as Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, also excel when paired with the 1X GPU 2 eGPU dock, highlighting its ability to manage demanding graphics settings and maintain consistent performance across a variety of titles.

Technical Insights: Power and Efficiency

One of the standout features of the 1X GPU 2 eGPU dock is its boost button, which allows users to increase the total graphics power from 140-150 watts to an impressive 180-190 watts. This extra power provides a significant performance boost during intense gaming sessions, ensuring that even the most demanding titles run smoothly and without compromise.

The X1 Mini, on the other hand, operates at a modest 30-watt TDP, with its power supplied by the eGPU dock. This efficient power management ensures that the device remains cool and quiet during operation, while still delivering excellent performance. The combination of the eGPU’s high power output and the X1 Mini’s efficient power consumption results in a well-balanced and optimized gaming setup.

A New Standard in Portable Gaming

The integration of the 1X GPU 2 eGPU dock with the AMD Radeon RX 7800M graphics processor significantly upgrades the performance of compatible devices, making it a valuable investment for gamers who demand the best possible experience without sacrificing portability. By transforming the already-capable X1 Mini into a true gaming powerhouse, this setup sets a new benchmark for portable gaming performance and raises the bar for what users can expect from compact devices.

As the gaming industry continues to evolve and push the boundaries of what is possible on smaller form factors, the combination of the 1X GPU 2 eGPU dock and the X1 Mini stands out as a shining example of innovation and performance. With its impressive benchmarking results, smooth high-resolution gameplay, and efficient power management, this setup is poised to become a go-to choice for gamers who refuse to compromise on quality, even when gaming on the go.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



