G4 Edge AMD Ryzen 9 powerful small form factor gaming PC

Gamers who value a space-efficient setup without compromising on performance will find this new small form factor mini gaming PC to be a exciting option. This compact unit is a powerhouse, designed to deliver a high-quality gaming experience and comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 97940 HS APU supported by a NVIDIA RTX 460 GPU, making it capable of handling demanding games at a 1440p resolutions.

At the heart of this mini gaming PC is the AMD Ryzen 97940 HS APU, a perfect example of the balance between efficiency and power. When combined with the NVIDIA RTX 460 GPU, the system provides a seamless gaming experience, even at higher settings. This is partly due to DLSS technology, which ensures that games not only look their best but also run smoothly.

When it comes to storage, the mini gaming PC boasts a 1 TB NVMe SSD, offering quick access to games and plenty of space for a large collection. The system also includes 32 GB of DDR5 RAM, with the option to upgrade to 64 GB, facilitating smooth multitasking and a responsive gaming experience. This ensures that gamers can stay immersed in the action without any delays.

Ryzen 9 gaming PC

The mini gaming PC is also designed with effortless connectivity in mind. It features a variety of ports, including USB 2.0 and 3.2, HDMI 2.1, and a USB Type-C port. Additionally, it has Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1, making it easy to connect to the internet, gaming peripherals, and other devices. The system’s flexibility is a boon for gamers, whether they prefer a fully configured setup or a customizable barebones kit.

Benchmark testing has demonstrated that the mini gaming PC’s CPU and GPU consistently deliver high frame rates, even in graphically intensive games. The cooling system is effective in managing heat, maintaining a peak temperature of 88°C without thermal throttling. This is essential for sustained performance and the longevity of the hardware.

In terms of energy consumption, the mini gaming PC is quite efficient, averaging 152 watts during gameplay. This is well within the 240-watt capacity of the power supply. While the RGB lighting is fixed, it adds a modern touch to the unit’s aesthetic, which will appeal to gamers who enjoy a stylish flair.

Overall, the 2024 mini gaming PC is a standout in the gaming PC market. It combines a powerful AMD CPU and NVIDIA GPU in a small form factor. The system offers robust performance, diverse connectivity options, and a sleek design. It’s an excellent choice for gamers who prioritize both space efficiency and power.

Image Credit : ETA Prime



