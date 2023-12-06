ThunderRobot MIX small form factor gaming PC

The ThunderRobot MIX Mini is a compact gaming PC system that offers impressive performance for its size. It is smaller than an Xbox Series S but boasts more power. It’s so space-efficient that it can easily be placed beside your monitor, taking up no more room than a console as shown in the image above.

The MIX Mini gaming PC is equipped with a 10-core, 16-thread i7-13620H processor at 4.9GHz, and the graphics card is an RTX 4060 mobile GPU with 8GB of video memory. The RAM is 16GB LPDDR5-5200 onboard model, and the SSD is 512GB PCIe 4.0 model together with an integrated cooling system equipped with dual fan + 5 heat pipe design.

The vertical stand included isn’t just for show; it’s a functional piece that improves the cooling system by allowing better airflow. This compact gaming PC comes with a 230W power supply, ensuring that you have all the power you need for extended gaming. Plus, the included USB hub is a convenient addition, giving you extra ports to connect your gaming peripherals effortlessly.

Under the hood, the base model of this mini PC is anything but basic. It’s equipped with an Intel Core i7-13628 processor and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 460 laptop GPU, which means it’s ready to tackle the latest games and multitask without breaking a sweat. The 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM ensures smooth operation, while the 512 GB PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD offers quick load times and ample storage for your games. With Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, you’re getting the latest in connectivity, and since it ships with Windows 11, you can dive into new titles right away.

Thunder Robot MIX mini gaming PC

The ThunderRobot MIX Mini Gaming PC can handle demanding games at 1440p with high settings, a remarkable achievement for its size. However, it’s important to note that the RAM in the entry-level model is not upgradeable. If you’re a serious gamer or power user, you might want to look at the higher-end models that offer up to 32 GB of RAM.

When it comes to connectivity, this mini PC doesn’t disappoint. It’s outfitted with HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB Type-C, and more, ensuring you can hook up a variety of devices and screens. The cooling system is especially noteworthy, as it’s designed to keep the unit cool by drawing in air from the bottom and expelling it out the side, which is crucial for maintaining performance in such a compact device.

Energy efficiency is another strong point of the Thunder Robot MIX Mini Gaming PC. It consumes an average of 143 watts during gameplay, with a peak at 186 watts, which is quite modest considering the performance it delivers. For those who like to experiment, this mini PC can run Steam OS 3, though you should be aware of potential compatibility issues with the NVIDIA GPU. The ThunderRobot MIX is a compact yet robust machine that promises to enhance your gaming sessions without overwhelming your living space.

The ThunderRobot MIX gaming PC stands out for its small form factor, impressive performance, and thoughtful design. It’s an ideal choice for gamers who want to enjoy high-quality gaming in a space-saving package. While the non-upgradeable RAM might be a drawback for some, the overall package offers great value, including the flexibility to try out Steam OS 3. If you’re in the market for a compact yet powerful gaming system, the Thunder Robot MIX Mini Gaming PC should definitely be on your radar.

Image Credit : ETA Prime



