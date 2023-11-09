Minisforum UM690S Ryzen 9 6900HX mini PC

The Minisforum UM690S, a compact computer from the well-known Venus series, is a prime example of the ongoing advancement of mini PCs. Powered by the Ryzen 9 6900HX alongside the Radeon 680M integrated graphics, marks an impressive step in desktop computing. This system doesn’t just pack high performance into its compact frame—it also introduces an advanced cooling solution. The UM690S is designed with a dual-fan cooling system, expertly tailored to enhance thermal management.

Thanks to this innovative approach, the Ryzen 9 PC sees a substantial decrease in heat, with the SSD cooling down from 68°C to a more temperate 44°C. Additionally, both DDR1 and DDR2 modules benefit from this system, maintaining temperatures at 68.25°C and 61°C, making for a stable and reliable performance. Despite its small size, this device is packed with powerful features and state-of-the-art technologies, making it a strong contender in the compact computing market.

The 690s Ryzen 9 PC is cleverly designed with a unique cooling system, a crucial feature for any computer. This innovative system, paired with a dual fan design, ensures the device consistently maintains ideal temperatures, even when running at high power. This is a significant improvement over previous models, which often struggled with heat management. Additionally, the device is equipped with a sturdy 120-watt power supply, providing ample power for its operations.

In terms of storage, the mini PC houses a 2.5-inch drive, offering ample storage space for your files, applications, and other digital content. The device also comes with a mounting bracket and an HDMI cable, making setup easy and connection to your chosen display seamless. The 690s’ input/output capabilities are impressive, featuring a 3.5mm combo jack, USB4, a USBC port, power input, a 2.5 GB ethernet port, and dual HDMI ports. These features collectively offer a wide range of connectivity options, allowing you to connect various peripherals and devices to the mini PC.

The barebones model of the 690s offers the opportunity for users to add their own RAM and storage, offering a level of customization rarely seen in mini PCs. This allows users to adapt the device to their specific needs and preferences, ensuring a personalized computing experience.

Internally, the 690s is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 6900 HX CPU and a Radeon 68m iGPU. It also comes pre-loaded with 32 GB of DDR5 RAM, providing plenty of memory for multitasking and running resource-heavy applications. Additionally, the device supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, ensuring fast and reliable wireless connectivity.

The 690s also includes a dual heat SN and liquid metal implementation. This innovative cooling solution further assists in managing the device’s temperature, ensuring optimal performance even under heavy loads. With regards to performance, the 690s excels, especially in gaming and GPU benchmarks. This is largely due to its powerful CPU and GPU, which allow it to easily handle demanding games and applications. The device also supports 4K video playback, offering an exceptional visual experience.

The total system power consumption of the 690s is also worth noting. Despite its powerful features, the device is designed to be energy efficient, effectively reducing its power consumption. The Minisforum UM690S is a powerful and versatile mini PC that offers a range of advanced features and technologies. Whether you’re a passionate gamer, a creative content creator, or a casual user, the 690s has something to meet your needs. Its compact size, strong performance, and advanced features make it an attractive choice for anyone seeking a compact yet powerful computing solution.



