Powerful Ryzen 7840U gaming mini PC runs Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077 and more

If you are considering building a small gaming PC with similar features and functionality to Valves SteamOS handheld gaming system. You might be interested in learning more about the ChimeraOS. The operating system has been specifically designed to provide an out of the box couch gaming experience. After installation, boot directly into Steam Big Picture and start playing your favorite games. The easy to install Linux ChimeraOS receives regular updates the latest drivers and software which are downloaded in the background without disrupting gameplay.

The ASRock 4×4 7840 U single board computer is capable of being powered up to 65 Watts. This power capacity maximizes the CPU and GPU clocks, ensuring optimal performance for gaming. The board’s specifications include a Ryzen 77840 U with eight cores and 16 threads, a built-in Radeon 78m rdna 3 igpu, 32 GB of DDR5 at 5600 MHz, and a 1 terabyte M.2 NVMe SSD.

Ryzen gaming mini PC performance tested

The performance of the ASRock 4×4 7840 U board was tested with several popular games, including Horizon Zero Dawn, Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite, Project Cars 2, Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart, Left for Dead 2, Mortal Kombat 1, and Cyberpunk 2077. The board performed admirably in all tests, with some games requiring resolution or settings adjustments to maintain high frame rates.

ChimeraOS also offers full compatibility with Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and dozens of console platforms, as well as support for Xbox, PlayStation, Steam controllers and more. If you’re interested in using the operating system for gaming its developers recommend you have a system equipped with 4GB or more RAM, 20GB or larger storage device, AMD Radeon RX 400 series or newer GPU required, NVIDIA and Intel GPUs are not supported, single connected TV or monitor, hybrid graphics are not supported, virtual machines are not supported, keyboard required for installation, dual booting from the same disk not supported, secure boot must be disabled, Intel RST (Rapid Storage Technology) must be disabled and legacy/bios not supported.

AMD Ryzen 7 7840U (Max Speed up to 5.1GHz)

2 x 262-pin SO-DIMM DDR5 5600 MHz, up to 64GB (32GB per DIMM)

2 x USB4, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2 x USB 2.0, 1 x M.2 Key E, 1 x M.2 Key M, 1 x SATA3

1 x Realtek Gigabit LAN, 1 x Realtek 2.5 Gigabit LAN

Supports Quad display, 2 x HDMI 1.4b, 2 x DP 1.4a (from Type-C)

12V~19V DC-In

Dimensions : 4.09-in x 4.02-in x 1.4-in, 10.4 cm x 10.2 cm x 3.6 cm

The ASRock’s 4×4 7840 U Ryzen-powered single-board computer (SBC) is a compact Ryzen gaming mini PC powerhouse delivering impressive performance, making it a viable option for AAA gaming on Linux. Whether you’re a seasoned gamer or a newcomer to the world of Linux gaming, the ASRock 4×4 7840 U board is a choice worth considering.

Image Credit : ETA Prime



