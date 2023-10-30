AAEON GENE-ADN6 Single Board Computer (SBC)

AAEON has this week announced the availability of its new embedded computer in the form of the GENE-ADN6. Offering a single board computer (SBC) powerful enough to cater for a wide range of different applications including machine vision, drones, and autonomous mobile robots (AMR).

The GENE-ADN6 SBC is powered by a range of Intel processors, including the Intel Atom x7000E Series, Intel Processor N Series, and Intel Core i3-N305 Processors. This variety of CPUs, ranging from the 6 W Intel Processor N50 to the 15 W Intel Core i3-N305, provides a range of power and performance options to meet diverse requirements. This flexibility makes the GENE-ADN6 a versatile solution for various industrial and commercial applications.

Designed to withstand harsh industrial environments, the GENE-ADN6 operates within a wide temperature range of -40°F to 185°F (-40°C to 85°C). This durability is a critical feature for applications such as industrial automation, where reliable operation under adverse conditions is crucial.

The GENE-ADN6 single board computer accommodates multiple expansion modules via M.2 2230 E-Key and M.2 3052 B-Key slots, offering versatility in customization. The board also offers additional storage options, including a full-size mSATA slot and a SATA HDD bay. This ensures that the SBC can handle demanding applications that require substantial data storage and fast data access.

AAEON GENE-ADN6 SBC specifications

Intel Atom x7000E Series, Intel N series, and Intel CoreTM i3-N305 Processors

DDR5 4800 MHz, SODIMM x 1, Up to 32GB

HDMI 1.4, VGA, LVDS x 1

Intel 2.5GbE x 3, SATA 6.0 Gb/s x 1, DIO x 8bit

USB3.2 Gen2 x 2, USB2.0 x 4, RS-232/422/485 x 2, RS-232 x 2

Mini PCIe card x 1, M.2 E-Key 2230 x 1, M.2 B-Key 3052 x 1

Wide DC Input 9-36V

One of the standout features of the GENE-ADN6 is its suitability for multi-camera machine vision setups. This is made possible by its three LAN ports supporting Intel I226 Ethernet at 2.5GbE, and the ability to host up to three simultaneous displays. These features allow for complex machine vision applications, a crucial component in industries such as manufacturing and logistics.

The GENE-ADN6’s external I/O includes two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and its internal connectors include four COM pin headers, two supporting RS-232/422/485 interfaces, an 8-bit GPIO, SMBus, and four USB 2.0 connectors. These features provide the necessary versatility and connectivity for a wide range of peripherals and devices.

Data security and speed are also prioritized in the GENE-ADN6 single board computer. The board’s interfaces are enhanced by high-bandwidth DDR5 system memory for faster data processing, and optional TPM 2.0 for added data security. These features ensure that the GENE-ADN6 can handle sensitive data securely and efficiently, a critical requirement in today’s data-driven industries.

The compact size, robust design, and diverse interfaces of the GENE-ADN6 make it suitable for industrial automation. Its ability to operate reliably under harsh conditions, coupled with its powerful processing capabilities and expandable features, make it a valuable tool for automating complex industrial processes.

The GENE-ADN6 is now in mass production and available for purchase. Its introduction represents a significant advancement in the field of embedded computing, offering a robust, versatile, and powerful solution for a wide range of industrial and commercial applications. The GENE-ADN6 single board computer is not just a new product, but a testament to AAEON’s commitment to innovation and the advancement of industrial computing technology.

Source: AAEON



