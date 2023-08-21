AAEON Intel Atom x7000E 4 inch EPIC ADN9 mini PC SBC unveiled

In the world of embedded computing, AAEON, a leading manufacturer, has unveiled the EPIC-ADN9, a fresh addition to its esteemed EPIC series of single-board computers (SBCs). This new offering is a testament to AAEON’s commitment to innovation and technological advancement, boasting the latest Intel technology and a diverse range of embedded CPUs.

The EPIC-ADN9 is a powerhouse of performance, featuring an array of Intel processors, including the Intel Core i3-N305, Intel Atom x7425E, Intel Processor N50, and Intel Processor N97. This selection of processors is designed to support Intel UHD Graphics, thereby enhancing the display interface configuration that AAEON has seamlessly integrated into the board.

The board’s display configuration is nothing short of impressive, encompassing HDMI 1.4, DP 1.2, VGA, and 24/48-bit Dual-Channel LVDS. Furthermore, the EPIC-ADN9 also features up to four RJ-45 ports for Intel I226-V Ethernet running at a swift 2.5 GbE, depending on the model.

EPIC-ADN9 single board computer

Designed with a passive cooling system, the EPIC-ADN9 is equipped with multiple options for image acquisition and high-resolution display. This makes it an ideal choice for applications such as entry-level gateway devices and digital signage. The board’s wide 9 V ~ 24 V power input range further enhances its suitability for industrial deployment.

The EPIC-ADN9 is not just about power and performance, but also about connectivity. It hosts two physical serial ports for RS-232/422/485, in addition to four internal pin headers that support RS-232. With its 16-bit GPIO and flexible storage options such as SATA III, full-size mPCIe, mSATA, and M.2 2242 B-Key slots, the EPIC-ADN9 is well-equipped to handle smart manufacturing and industrial automation, all while maintaining power-efficient operation.

Intel Atom x7000E

In terms of specifications, the EPIC-ADN9 is powered by Intel Atom x7000E Series, Intel Processor N Series, and Intel Core™ i3-N305 Processors. It supports DDR4 3200MHz SODIMM up to 16GB and features HDMI 1.4b, Dual-Channel LVDS, DP or VGA. The board also includes Full Sized mSATA, SATA III, Intel I226-V 2.5GbE, USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB 2.0, M.2 2242 B-Key, NanoSIM, COM Port, and GPIO 16-bit. It also supports a wide voltage input range of +9V ~ +24V.

In conclusion, the unveiling of the EPIC-ADN9 by AAEON marks a significant milestone in the realm of embedded computing. With its advanced features and high-performance capabilities, this mini PC SBC is set to revolutionize the industry.

Source: Aaeon



