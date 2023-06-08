AAEON UP Squared i12 Celeron 7000 mini PC

AAEON’s specialized UP brand has extended its mini PC range even further this week by unveiling its new UP Squared i12. The most compact developer board currently on the market powered by 12th Generation Intel Core and Celeron 7000 Series Processors. The UP Squared i12 as part of the third generation of this line’s evolution.

As a key feature of this small yet powerful board, onboard LPDDR5 memory has been integrated, a factor that AAEON anticipates will be a significant asset for deployments in the smart retail sector. This design decision has been driven by the growing demand for applications such as frictionless shopping and intelligent vending machines, where higher bandwidth speed provided by LPDDR5 can enhance performance.

AAEON’s UP Squared i12 mini PC

The board’s design has a broad application potential. Its compatibility with cost-effective camera accessories is facilitated by two MIPI-CSI camera connectors accessible through the carrier board. Moreover, the display interface, composed of a dual HDMI 1.4b/DP 1.2 stack connector and DP 1.4b routed through a USB Type-C port, establishes the UP Squared i12 as a cost-efficient solution for developers venturing into machine vision projects.

The display capabilities of the UP Squared i12 are particularly impressive, supporting three simultaneous 4K displays at a 60Hz refresh rate. This feature, in combination with the robust processors and expansive expansion options, broadens the board’s market appeal, particularly in the realms of healthcare imaging and smart retail.

Additionally, the board houses an M.2 2280 M-Key and an M.2 2230 E-Key slot, demonstrating its readiness for AI acceleration and storage module installation. Its compatibility with the Raspberry Pi ecosystem via a 40-pin GPIO is a notable feature, positioning the UP Squared i12 as an easy-to-integrate choice for existing projects. The UP Squared i12 mini PC provides a blend of performance and cost-efficiency, providing developers with a robust platform for a wide range of applications.

Source : AAEON



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals