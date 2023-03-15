OnLogic Helix 401 fanless hybrid-core mini PC from $985

OnLogic has created and launched a new fanless hybrid-core mini PC in the form of the Helix 401 capable of accepting a variety of different CPUs from the Intel 12th Generation Celeron and Hybrid-Core i3, i5, and i7 ranges. The new computer system is being showcased at this week’s Embedded World 2023 technology event. The Helix 401 is an ideal industrial computer for data acquisition or when using a programmable logic controller to execute tasks in unmanned or difficult to reach installations.

The front and back faceplate of the Helix 401 fanless mini PC offer various options to connect to devices using USB 3.2, USB 4. Additionally, an onboard M.2 slot provides the Helix 401 with additional storage and connectivity capabilities. Jump over to the official product page on the company’s website for full specifications and options to configure your perfect mini PC complete with 4G connectivity if required.

OnLogic Helix 401 fanless mini PC

“The Helix 401 offers scalable, high-performance processing and accelerated graphical display functionality to simultaneously drive multiple 4K displays, making it the ideal fanless computer for many Automation and IIoT applications. As a certified Red Hat system, the Helix 401 is ready to support Red Hat Enterprise Linux versions 8.7 , 9.1, and beyond.

The sub-28W powered Helix 401 has the horsepower to drive mission-critical applications while small enough to fit in space constrained locations or enclosures. With multiple mounting options including wall, VESA or DIN Rail, the Helix 401 is able accommodate various installation requirements. The fanless Helix 401 chassis is purpose-built to draw heat away from internal components and dissipate the heat uniformly over carefully engineered cooling fins.”

This system can be configured with an integrated cellular modem, pre-certified to operate on many of the world’s most popular cellular carrier networks using a SIM card. Our 4G capable hardware is ideal for today’s mobile, edge computing and Industrial Internet of Things applications. The wireless connectivity has been tested to operate reliably in challenging Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) environments. Many of our systems also include co-location options allowing you to implement Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, in addition to cellular connectivity, at the same time. To take advantage of cellular connectivity, simply configure your system with one of our available cellular modems and then contact your carrier to activate.”

Source : FanlessTech : OnLogic





