Camera tripod pocket provides extra useful storage

Professional photographer J Tseng has taken to Kickstarter to launch a unique tripod pocket big enough to store your essential photography accessories. Tseng has created a range of different pocket sizes and styles depending on your needs as well as a Pocket Cold Shoe which adds cold shoe mount points to your tripod.

The Pocket Small / Medium / XL pockets for your tripod for your spares, accessories, and whatever else you may need on your shoot. While the Pocket Lens and Mug are great for holding “hydration for the quick thirst quench or a lens to swap throughout your shoot”. The 3D printed pockets are printed using durable and environmentally conscious Polymaker Polyterra PLA plastic.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $18 or £13 (depending on current exchange rates). If the TSeng crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022.

“Having shot hundreds of weddings and events over the last decade as a videographer, I’ve struggled to constantly carry essential camera accessories in my small pockets or having to run back to my camera bag while having to capture my client’s most important moments. I wished I had a place for me to put spare batteries, media, lenses, my phone, and other accessories right by my camera. “

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the camera tripod pocket, jump over to the official TSeng crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

