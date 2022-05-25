Samsung and Red Hat collaborate on next-generation memory software

Samsung has announced a collaboration with Red Hat in next-generation memory software technology, the partnership will be focusing on the development of open-source software for existing and new memory storage.

Samsung and Red Hat will work together to develop software and will participate in open source communities like the Linux Foundation.

“Samsung and Red Hat will make a concerted effort to define and standardize memory software solutions that embrace evolving server and memory hardware, while building a more robust memory ecosystem,” said Yongcheol Bae, Executive Vice President and Head of the Memory Application Engineering Team at Samsung Electronics. “We will invite partners from across the IT industry to join us in expanding the software-hardware memory ecosystem to create greater customer value.”

“In the upcoming data-centric era, the integration of memory-centric hardware and software architectures will become increasingly essential, and for this purpose, Red Hat is happy to participate in the joint undertaking with Samsung,” added Marjet Andriesse, Senior Vice President and Head of Red Hat Asia Pacific.

The new partnership marks the first time that Samsung has joined forces with an open source software company to foster engagements across the IT marketplace. As an extension to this strategic collaboration, Samsung will launch the Samsung Memory Research Cloud (SMRC), where the two companies will develop and verify software solutions on diverse server environments.

You can find out more details about this new collaboration between Samsung and red Hat over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

