If you are searching for a versatile and customizable open source multipurpose controller you might be interested in the Matrix. A unique controller that has launched via Kickstarter and already raised over four times its required pledge goal with still 12 days remaining on its campaign.

Designed with extreme portability, wireless connectivity, open source design all at an affordable price the Matrix controller is perfect for professional music performers, visual editors and more. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the pioneering project from roughly $99 or £83 (depending on current exchange rates).

Multifunctional controller

“The Matrix is equipped with a hidden control button at the center and two hidden touch strips [8 capacitive keys on each on the sides that allow for customizeable control. The redesigned Matrix keypad is bigger and superior to our previous version. it boasts 54 bright HEB LEEis and. for the Pro version. 32 additional FIBB undergiow LEDs. This makes the Matrix significantly brighter than its competitors and optimized for outstanding visibility.”

If the Matrix crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Matrix open source multifunctional controller project play the promotional video below.

“Despite as one of the thinnest and most portable MIDI devices available. the Matrix is packed with a variety of hardware features such as wireless capability. velocity sensitivity. ambient undergiow. and a magnetic module connection port for more feature. Along with the release of Matrix. we have also introduced a web app that aims to significantly simplify the process of starting iightshow projects. The web app offers an easy out-of-the-box experience for all types of users. regardless of their level of knowledge. It allows users to quickly begin learning and playing without any trouble.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the open source multifunctional controller, jump over to the official Matrix crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





