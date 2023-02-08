Xbox Stellar Shift Special Edition wireless controller

Xbox gamers might be interested know that Microsoft has today announced the availability of its latest special edition Xbox wireless controller in the form of the Stellar Shift. Priced at $70 the Stellar Shift Xbox Special Edition Xbox controller is now available to purchase from worldwide partners and the official Xbox store. “The Shift series debuted with Aqua Shift, inspired by the deep sea, and Lunar Shift capturing the awe-inspiring aura of the moon, but we knew that the Stellar Shift had to take it one step further. ”

Xbox wireless controller

“Today, we are excited to announce the Xbox Wireless Controller – Stellar Shift Special Edition as the newest member of the Shift Special Edition series. The Shift series debuted with Aqua Shift, inspired by the deep sea, and Lunar Shift capturing the awe-inspiring aura of the moon, but we knew that the Stellar Shift had to take it one step further. The Stellar Shift controller features a striking color shifting blue-purple shimmer that gives it a mesmerizing feeling of deep space vibes. Each controller has unique swirl grips that allow you to hold onto all of your gaming action.”

“Explore new adventures with textured grips on the triggers, bumpers, and back case that provide a better hold of the controller. Alongside is a hybrid D-pad that gives the Stellar Shift an accurate yet familiar input. While you are out making discoveries, you can utilize the dedicated Share button, which can seamlessly capture and share content with all your other friends like video and screenshots on the Xbox Accessories App. The Stellar Shift controller features a striking color shifting blue-purple shimmer that gives it a mesmerizing feeling of deep space vibes. Each controller has unique swirl grips that allow you to hold onto all of your gaming action.”

“One special feature of the Stellar Shift Xbox Wireless Controller you won’t want to miss out on is the unique dynamic background that is only unlocked once you connect your new controller to your Xbox Series X|S console. Dynamic backgrounds are animated augments that bring your Xbox dashboard to life. Bask in the deep purple and blue swirling design as you venture off to wherever your Xbox takes you.”

“To access this feature, click the Settings button on your console dashboard. Under the General tab, hit the Personalization button and find the “My Background” button. Once there, you’ll be able to see Dynamic Backgrounds and can pick between this or multiple other fantastic dynamic looks to customize your Xbox experience even further. Once you have your background applied, you will retain it until you swap it for a new design. To restore this background, simply connect the Stellar Shift controller back to the console and navigate to the menu to reapply. “

Source : Microsoft





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals