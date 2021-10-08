20th Anniversary Xbox wireless controller, headset, charger and gear

Microsoft has today unveiled its new 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller, Special Edition Xbox Stereo Headset and 20th Anniversary Xbox clothing in the form of hats and T-shirts as well as the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox.

20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller

The Special Edition controller is a fresh spin on the translucent green of the original Xbox Debug kit. The body of the controller features a translucent black finish with silver internals so you can see every detail. The nostalgic, green Xbox button brings us back to the first green Xbox logo. The iconic color can also be found on the back grips and around the hybrid D-pad.

“Today, we celebrate our history together with the 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller and 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Stereo Headset – launching November 15 and available for pre-order now. We were inspired by our favorite memories together from the last 20 years and created not one, but two unique accessories to commemorate this milestone. November 15th 2021 will mark 20 years of gaming together! Fans helped shape what Xbox is today and we can’t wait to see what the next 20 years will bring.”

Special Edition Xbox Stereo Headset

Built upon our new Xbox Stereo Headset, this 20th Anniversary Special Edition is something truly special. The headset similarly features a translucent black body with silver internals so you can see what brings this headset to life. Green accents on the boom mic, inside and outside of the earcups. The left disc is marked with our 20th Anniversary logo in our iconic green and the right dial has our Xbox logo imprinted, as seen on the Xbox Wireless and Stereo Headsets.

Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox

This charge stand will fully charge your controller in under 3 hours and is designed with overcharge protection to prevent overheating and short circuiting. Head over to Razer.com to sign-up to be notified when the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox – Limited Edition is available for purchase.

For more information on all the new Anniversary Special Edition Xbox hardware and gear jump over to the official Xbox new site by following the link below.

Source : Microsoft

