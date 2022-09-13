Arylic S50 Pro+ wireless stereo preamp $219

The audio engineering team at Acrylic have created a range of audio devices and have created a wireless stereo preamp in the form of the S50 Pro+. Arylic was founded by a group of experts with different skills from home audio and lifestyle new technology products, offering more than 10 years of experience designing audio equipment.

The S50 Pro+ uses the iconic ESS Sabre 9023 DAC and supports aptX HD Bluetooth 5.0 allowing users to enjoy high quality sound from high performance hardware and easily expand your home entertainment system. Designed to stream directly from your private providers the S50 Pro+ wireless stereo preamp supports streaming from Spotify, Amazon Music, Tidal, Qobuz, Deezer, Napster, TuneIn, Internet Radio, iHeart Radio, QQ Music, QQ FM. Using the companion 4STREAM App Android and iOS users have a wealth of useful features at their fingertips.

“The S50 Pro+ stereo receiver connects directly to your online streaming providers to play high quality audio, avoiding Bluetooth bottlenecks and compression. Stereo RCA Line In, Optical In, USB Host, RJ45 Lan Port (Ethernet), Stereo RCA Line Out, Optical Out, Coax Output, 12V Trigger Out, Speaker Out (4-Wire Phoenix connector included), Sub Out, WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX HD Support.”

Wireless stereo preamp

“Choose your music source and control playback, set EQ, control multiroom/independent playback, manage playlists, control alarm clock, WiFi settings, update firmware and more… All the useful features you need in our free 4STREAM App for iOS & Android.”

Source : Arylic

