Twelve South HiRise 3 wireless charging stand unveiled

Twelve South has unveiled its latest wireless charging stand, the Twelve South HiRise 3, the device can charge three of your Apple gadgets at the same time.

The new Twelve South HiRise 3 wireless charging stand is designed to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods wirelessly.

HiRise wirelessly charges your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods using less desk space than an iPhone. The space-saving design ends the clutter of multiple chargers and uses only one plug. HiRise holds your MagSafe iPhone upright to easily read notifications and tap snooze – without even lifting your phone.

One outlet, one cable is all it takes to charge your three most important devices. HiRise 3 helps clear off your nightstand to maintain a minimalist vibe or make room for more books. Choose Matte Black or Matte White to match your room aesthetic.

Do aesthetics matter? Of course, they do. HiRise typically lives in your bedroom so it should be minimal, graphic-free, and take up as little space as possible. When your beloved devices are connected & charging, HiRise 3 practically disappears – that’s ok, too.

You can find out more details about the new Twelve South HiRise 3 over at Twelve South at the link below, the device is now available to buy for $99.99.

Source Twelve South

