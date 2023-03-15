Arduino Pro Portenta C33 showcased at Embedded World 2023

The official Arduino team of engineers and designers has been showcasing their latest creation at this months Embedded World 2023 technology event. The Arduino Pro Portenta C33 module features ready-to-use software libraries and Arduino sketches and expands the ever-growing Portenta range of boards on offer from Arduino.

The Portenta C33 features a Arm Cortex-M33 microcontroller by Renesas, MicroPython and other high-level programming languages are supported, Onboard Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity, Secure element for industrial-grade security at the hardware level, Secure OTA firmware updates (connecting to Arduino IoT Cloud or third-party services), Compatible with Portenta, MKR and Nicla components, Castellated pins and Wide variety of peripheral interfaces, including CAN, SAI, SPI and I2C.

Arduino Portenta C33

“While democratizing professional solutions may seem like an oxymoron, that’s exactly what Arduino Pro is out to achieve. Our business-oriented unit stands at industrial clients’ side with a growing ecosystem of high-performance, reliable, secure products that aim to provide the right solution for every need big and small companies may have, in any field and at any stage of their growth. “

“Case in point: the Portenta C33. The module – which we are introducing at Embedded World 2023 – leverages the R&D carried out for previous Portenta modules, optimizing every aspect and streamlining features to offer a cost-effective option to users starting out with Industrial IoT or automation, or those who have more specific, targeted needs than the H7 or X8 cater to.

Quickly deploying AI-powered projects becomes quick and easy with Portenta C33, by leveraging a vast array of ready-to-use software libraries and Arduino sketches available, as well as widgets that display data in real time on Arduino IoT Cloud-based dashboards. What’s more, the module’s form factor is compatible with the Portenta and MKR ranges and features castellated pins – ready for automatic assembly lines and more efficient connections to other components.

Source : APro





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals