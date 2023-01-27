Raspberry Pi Camera Module 3 featured in this months MagPi magazine

If you are interested in learning more about the brand-new camera released by the official Raspberry Pi team of engineers and designers. You will be pleased to know that this months official MagPi magazine features more information on the 12 megapixel autofocus Raspberry Pi Camera Module 3 and how you can use it in your next project. Offering a massive upgrade to previously launched cameras the camera module features support for HDR and has lightning-fast autofocus.

The Raspberry Pi Camera Module 3 is now available to purchase priced at $25 and features an improved 12 megapixel IMX708 Quad Bayer sensor with a High Dynamic Range mode as well as featuring a new ultra-wide 120 degree angle of view. The CM3 can record full HD video at 50fps, with higher frame rates available at lower resolutions. If you have installed the latest Raspberry Pi OS operating system on your mini PC you will be pleased to know that the software comes complete with a beta release of the awesome of Picamera2. Offering users a Python library developed by the Raspberry Pi team based in Cambridge.

“For beginners and advanced users alike, Picamera2 is perfect for everything from home projects to machine learning applications”.

Raspberry Pi Camera Module 3

There are now several official Raspberry Pi camera modules. The original 5-megapixel model was released in 2013, it was followed by an 8-megapixel Camera Module 2 which was released in 2016. The latest camera model is the 12-megapixel Camera Module 3 which was released in 2023. The original 5MP device is no longer available from Raspberry Pi.

