Build Python graphical user interfaces with the new guide from the Raspberry Pi Foundation

The publishing team responsible for the official MagPi Raspberry Pi magazine and other computer and photography publications such as Hackspace, Custom PC and more. Have this week announced the availability of a new 156-page book detailing how to build Graphical User Interfaces with Python. The Python guide is suitable for everyone who want to explore graphical user interfaces, from beginners to experienced Python programmers says the Pi Press team. The Python GUI guide is now available to download for free as a PDF and can be purchased in a print version for £10.

Add buttons, boxes, pictures and colours and more to your Python programs using the guizero library, which is quick, accessible, and understandable for all. There are ten fun projects for you to create, including a painting program, an emoji match game, and a stop-motion animation creator.

– Create games and fun Python programs

– Learn how to create your own graphical user interfaces

– Use windows, text boxes, buttons, images, and more

– Learn about event-based programming

– Explore good (and bad) user interface design

Source : MagPi Magazine

