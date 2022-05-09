Ray tracing, cloud and machine learning gaming technology explained

If you are interested in learning more about the technologies being used by gaming studios worldwide to create the latest AAA titles launching on PC and consoles. You may be interested in a new video created by Ubisoft explaining the basics of ray tracing lighting effects, cloud gaming and machine learning. “Ubisoft devs present three emerging technologies that we draw upon at Ubisoft to continue creating the future of gaming: raytracing, cloud technology, and Machine Learning.”

Ray tracing is a relatively new technology and requires the latest graphics cards to be able to add extra illumination to every frame within the game providing a more immersive and realistic rendering of graphics and surfaces. Ray tracing is a technique for modeling light transport for use in a wide variety of rendering algorithms for generating digital images in a wide variety of different applications. Ray tracing is capable of simulating a wide variety of different optical effects in games such as reflection, refraction, soft shadows, scattering, depth of field, motion blur, caustics, ambient occlusion and dispersion phenomena such as chromatic aberration.

Ray tracing gaming technology

“Thought to be decades away from reality, NVIDIA has made real-time raytracing possible with NVIDIA RTX the first-ever real-time ray-tracing GPU—and has continued to pioneer the technology since. Powered by NVIDIA RT Cores, raytracing adds unmatched beauty and realism to renders and fits readily into preexisting development pipelines. NVIDIA SDKs enable developers to make full use of the power of raytracing on NVIDIA hardware. Explore how NVIDIA developer tools work together to produce the next generation of stunning real-time ray-traced content.”

Source : : Ubisoft

