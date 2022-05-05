PC vs PS5 ray tracing analysis playing Chernobylite

PC and PlayStation gamers interested in learning more about the differences you can expect from playing the survival horror game Chernobylite on both PlayStation 5 and PC systems. May be interested in a new video published by the team over at Digital Foundry this week providing analysis of PC vs PS5 gameplay complete with stats.

Check out the results below in the 16 minute video kindly uploaded by the team to their YouTube channel which now has over 1.24 million subscribers, and is deftly worth subscribing to if you enjoy their analysis.

PC vs PS5 Ray tracing analysis

Players take on the role of a physicist formally employed at the Chernobyl nuclear plant 30 years ago before the disaster occurred which killed their partner.Chernobylite is a new survival horror game developed by The Farm 51 and published by All in! Games which launched last month during April 2022. Offering a single player game that is available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox and has been built on the Unreal Engine 4 games engine.

“Sci-fi, survival horror, RPG. Chernobylite has elements from a wide range of gaming genres, but does it also tick the box labelled ‘ray tracing showcase’? After its recent launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, Alex Battaglia investigates the game’s ray tracing features and shows how the PC version stacks up against the PS5 release.”

The game is set in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, where the player’s objective is to explore, as Ukrainian physicist Igor Khymynuk, and find his fiancée in the radioactive wasteland.

Source : Digital Foundry

