New AI Camera Module range launched by Innodisk

Innodisk has this week announce the launch of new AI camera module range offering customized development, platform compatibility, and ISP adaptation. Designed to be used in a wide variety of different applications from ATMs to hospital bedside infotainment systems the new camera modules feature AI image recognition.

Application examples include the addition of small MIPI cameras for instance to detect number plates in car parks or smart charging stations as well as integration into production lines to detect defects automatically. Johnny Wu, Director of Innodisk’s International Intelligent Peripheral Application Division explains more.

“Innodisk AI is the complete integration of software and hardware solutions, in addition to key technologies such as platforms and algorithms. The recently launched camera module series will blossom in various emerging AI and intelligent applications around the world, and are expected to achieve outstanding results in the increasingly prosperous field of AI computer vision applications.”

AI camera module

“The camera modules optimize image quality for different AI applications depending on the needs of customers, in order to meet the demand for high-speed and high-resolution applications in different embedded systems.”

Innodisk has already released its USB 2.0 and MIPI (ISP integrated) series modules, including models EV2U-RMR2, EV2U-SGR1, and EV2U-RMR1. The company will continue to optimize and enrich their product line up, and aim to release 4K cameras with auto focus functionality.

Source : Innodisk



