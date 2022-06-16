4K MicroSD cards for continuous video recording

KIOXIA has created a new range of 4K microSD cards built specifically for photographers and videographers looking for continuous video recording. The microSD cards can be used in a wide variety of different cameras from action to DSLR and provide high-capacity storage up to 512 GB and the endurance for continuous high resolution 4K video recording.

The new microSD cards are also perfect for surveillance cameras and dashboard cameras providing a cheap alternative to NAS or connected SSD storage. The new microSD cards can provide read speed of up to 100 megabytes per second (MB/s)3 and write speed of up to 85 MB/s.

4K microSD cards for continuous recording

“Our new memory cards deliver the durable, high performance, reliable storage needed by applications that record continuously in various environments,” noted Brian Kumagai, director of business development for KIOXIA America, Inc. “With the EXCERIA HIGH ENDURANCE microSD lineup, critical high-resolution video footage is seamlessly captured and preserved.”

“As the evolution of dashboard cameras continues, with new features such as high-resolution recordings, multiple cameras and parking surveillance being added, the amount of recorded data is steadily increasing. The new KIOXIA 512GB EXCERIA HIGH ENDURANCE microSDXC UHS-I memory card is designed for the extended recording time required by dashboard cameras, and is capable of up to 17,000 hours1 of cumulative use and up to 10 hours and 29 minutes2 of continuous 4K video (3840×2160 pixels, 100 megabits per second) recording. The new 512GB card supports the UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30)4 specifications, making it suitable for 4K video recording.”

Source : KIOXIA

