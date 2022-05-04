Arlo Go 2 security camera launched in the UK

Arlo has announced that they are launching their latest security camera in the UK, the Arlo Go 2 and it will be available from the 1st of June.

The new Arlo Go 2 will retail for £259.99 in the UK and it will be available from Arko and a range of other retailers.

The Go 2 is Arlo’s most versatile security camera. Users can choose to connect directly to WIFI for reliable protection at home, or for more remote locations they can insert a 3G/4G SIM card to connect the camera to the internet. For homeowners who want true non-stop protection, the camera can automatically switch to a cellular connection if the WIFI drops. A 100% wireless installation means users can set-up and start protecting their homes and property in less than 5 minutes. With its long-lasting battery and SIM powered capability, the Arlo Go 2 is perfectly positioned to watch over caravans or motorhomes, cars, bikes, boats, farms and much more.

The Arlo Go 2 lets you stream live 1080p colour HD video straight to your smartphone app, night or day – allowing you to see activity as it’s happening. For more advanced monitoring, a monthly Arlo Secure Subscription gives you access to its industry leading security features including customised smart detection, which gives your camera the power to distinguish between people, animals and vehicles so you’re only notified to the things you care about. Arlo Secure also gives you up to 60[2] days cloud storage so even if you miss an alert, you can look back at the recorded footage anytime.

You can find out more details about the new Arlo Go 2 security camera over at Arlo at the link below.

Source Arlo

