How to remove any iPhone SIM card

If you are unsure on how to swap or remove the SIM card from your Apple mobile phone, you will be pleased to know that the operation is very easy once you know how. This quick guide will take you through how to remove a SIM card from any iPhone enabling you to upgrade it, swap it out for another, add a SIM if your iPhone supports dual SIMs or simply check it works correctly and any reference that might be written on the card.

eSIMs and the iPhone 14

It is worth mentioning that if you have purchased an iPhone 14 in the United States the latest range of iPhone 14 devices from Apple are not equipped with physical SIM trays, but uses a digital eSIM instead. An eSIM is a relatively new technology that allows customers to activate a mobile network plan from your chosen cellular provider directly from the software or operating system on your phone. Without the need to receive or install a physical SIM card as with older phones.

One beauty of having the ability to install eSIMs rather than physical SIM cards, is that Apple allows you to install 8 or more on a single iPhone and provides owners with the ability to use two phone numbers at the same time from a single iPhone device. Something you could never have imagined doing when using physical Sim cards. eSIMs are support on the Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and later.

If you are using older Apple iPhones these are equipped with a small SIM card tray which ejects. From the edge of your phone, providing access the physical SIM card inside. Apple has streamlined the design of the iPhones and you will need to look carefully on the edge of your iPhone to locate a small hole and the edge of the SIM card slot. Apple provides a SIM card removal tool in the box when you purchase an iPhone but if you can’t locate this a bent paperclip will do the job perfectly.

How to remove an iPhone SIM card

On the iPhone 12 and above the SIM card tray is on the left-hand side of your iPhone. On the iPhones X, XR, XS and iPhone11 range the SIM card tray is on the right side of the handset.

1. Locate the SIM card tray by looking for the small hole in the edge of your iPhone as shown in the diagram above.

2. Once located use the Apple SIM card removal tool or simply bend a paperclip out and push the wire into the hole.

3. Using a small amount of force with the wire the SIM card tray will eject and you will be able to remove it with your fingers.

Installing an iPhone SIM card

To install a SIM card in your iPhone look for the notch in one corner of the plastic SIM card and align it with the angled corner on metal and tray.

1. Look for a notch on the plastic SIM card.

2. Align it with the notched corner of the metal tray.

3. The SIM card with should lay flat in the recess cut out of the metal tray.

4. The tray will only fit one way, so gently check that you have the correct orientation and do not force the tray back into the iPhone.

iPhone SIM location on older iPhones

If you are trying to access the SIM card on older 3G handsets, the SIM card try is at the top of the iPhone. iPhone 4 to iPhone 8 handsets Apple located the SIM card tray on the right-side of the handset.

Dual SIM card support iPhones in China

It is also worth mentioning that in China the following iPhone 11 devices and above can hold two nano SIM cards.

If you experience issues when trying to remove the SIM card tray from your iPhone, it might be worth contacting your local Apple Store or Genius Bar support team for help. Jump over the official Apple support site for more information.



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals