Most of us have unfortunately deleted a photo by mistake at some point, but did you know there is an easy way to recover any photos you may have deleted on your iPhone. If you have, this quick guide will show you how you can easily recover a deleted iPhone photo as long as it’s within 30 days from the day you deleted it.

Thankfully Apple has a recovery process within the iOS operating system to easily recover deleted photos on your iPhone from the “Photos” application on your tablet or phone. When you delete photos of video on your iOS device, they are not completely deleted straightaway and are transferred to an album aptly named “Recently Deleted” album for 30 days. Although after 30 days the iOS operating system will permanently delete any photographs or videos in this album freeing up storage space and you can no longer recover them.

For this reason is always wise to set up an automatic iPhone backup process perhaps using Apple’s iCloud backup service or something locally which is easy to set up and makes sure all your important documents, photos, videos and contacts are saved automatically to a location off your iPhone. One other point worth remembering regarding photos on your iPhone is if you use iCloud Photos and delete photos and videos from one of your iOS devices, the photos and videos will also be deleted on your other iOS devices simultaneously.

How to recover deleted iPhone photos

If you have inadvertently deleted one of your favorite videos or photographs from your iPhone in the last 30 days this quick guide will show you how to access the correct photo album where you can recover your deleted media safely.

1. Open the official Apple “Photos” app and enter albums

Firstly, open the Photos app on your iPhone and tap the “Albums” tab. Scroll to the bottom of the Albums page and under Utilities you will see a tab labeled “Recently Deleted” as highlighted by the yellow rectangle in the image below.

2. Navigate to the “Recently Deleted” Album at the bottom

Select this and you will be presented with all the photographs and video that can be successfully recovered, with indications on each how long you have left before the media is permanently deleted. Apple states at the bottom of this screen that this deletion process may take up to 40 days.

3. Press “Select” to tag and recover your mistakenly deleted this iPhone photos

In the top right-hand corner, you will see a “Select” button. Once pressed, you can then select each photograph or video you would like to recover and then tap Recover at the bottom of the screen to start the recovery process. Recovered photos will automatically be put back into your main iPhone “All Photos” album. It is worth noting that any photos you permanently delete from the Recently Deleted album will be permanently deleted and will not be available to be recovered.

If you are still having problems recovering your deleted iPhone photos or video, it might be worth contacting Apple support before you try anything else, just in case they might have a solution.

