RICOH THETA X 360 degree camera launched

RICOH has announced the launch of a new addition to its range of 360 degree cameras, confirming that the new RICOH THETA X camera will be available to purchase early next month priced at $799. The X is the latest camera in the THETA 360 degree camera series and features a large 2.25 inch touchscreen, external memory card and interchangeable battery.

The latest 360 camera from RICOH features a 48 megapixel sensor with image stabilization capable of capturing 360 degree videos at a 5.7K equivalent resolution of 5760 × 2880 pixels at 30 frames per second (fps). The latest camera also allows you to store more photographs thanks to the handy microSDXC memory card slot. The camera can also be connected to your smart phone using wireless connectivity thanks to Bluetooth connectivity without the need to enter an SSID. Offering faster transfer of your videos from camera to phone or computer.

RICOH THETA X 360 camera

“Since RICHOH THETA released the world’s-first 360-degree camera in 2013, it has been utilized in a wide range of fields to expand the possibilities of photographic and video expression. The pandemic caused an even greater need for immersive imagery and virtual tours to boost business efficiency, especially in the real estate, construction, design, and automotive industries—and we only expect that to expand into additional industries,” said Shinobu Fujiki, General Manager of RICOH Company’s THETA Business division. “As we strive to meet the needs of our customers through the innovation of our digital devices and services, this camera is designed to help streamline workflows and deliver high-quality imagery for business users and consumers alike.”

“The RICOH THETA V and RICOH THETA Z1, the RICOH THETA X utilizes an Android-based OS, allowing third-party developers to create and release applications (plug-ins) to expand the function of the camera. Additionally, the RICOH THETA X is equipped with a large touch panel monitor, significantly extending the scope for plug-in development.”

“It is also now also possible to easily set up “client mode” (a mode used to directly connect the RICOH THETA to a wireless router) without using a smartphone. This allows plug-ins to be installed and firmware to be updated simply by operating the RICOH THETA X itself without using a computer or smartphone, making it easy to expand functions to suit the user’s needs.”

Source : RICOH

