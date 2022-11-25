Learn about the Internet of Things with the Arduino IoT bundle

If you are searching for an easy way to learn more about electronics and start building Internet of Things projects you might be interested in a new Arduino IoT Bundle. The Arduino IoT Bundle has been specifically designed to bring together all the knowledge and tools you need to get started building your first IoT project.

“It’s built around the Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect, and the bundle also contains electronic components and a series of step-by-step tutorials to help you get started quickly and confidently” says the official Arduino team. The Arduino IoT Bundle is the best way to start in the world of connected devices and features an Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect boards and more for €75.

Arduin IoT Bundle

“Arduino’s IoT Bundle is the perfect introduction to tinkering around with your very own IoT devices at home. It gives you everything you need to get started with some simple projects, and requires very few pre-existing components and not much prior experience at all. The IoT is an incredibly rich area when it comes to building your own connected projects. There are a ton of exciting opportunities here that don’t require an enormous amount of knowledge or resources to get started with.”

Each bundle includes:

1 Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect

1 micro USB cable

1 400-point breadboard

70 solid-core jumper wires

2 stranded jumper wire

6 phototransistors

3 potentiometers (10k ohm)

10 pushbuttons

1 temperature sensor (TMP36)

1 tilt sensor

1 alphanumeric LCD (16 x 2 characters)

1 bright white

28 LEDs (1 RGB, 8 red, 8 green, 8 yellow, 3 blue)

1 small DC motor (6/9V)

1 small servo motor

1 piezo capsule (PKM17EPP-4001-B0)

1 H-bridge motor driver (L293D)

1 optocouplers (4N35)

2 MOSFET transistors (IRF520)

5 capacitors (100uF)

5 diodes (1N4007)

1 male pin strip (40 x 1)

20 resistors (220 ohm)

5 resistors (560 ohm)

5 resistors (1k ohm)

5 resistors (4.7k ohm)

20 resistors (10k ohm)

5 resistors (1M ohm)

5 resistors (10M ohm)

Source : AB





